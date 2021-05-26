Cancel
HID Global delivers Estonia’s new biometric passport solution and document issuance software

By Alessandro Mascellino
biometricupdate.com
 7 days ago

HID Global has confirmed the completion of a new ePassport solution and biometric document issuance software for the Republic of Estonia. The tools were delivered to the county's Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), enabling citizens to renew their travel IDs to receive the new biometric passport. The solution designed...

www.biometricupdate.com
