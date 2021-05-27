Are You All in With the Air Jordan 1 Low Spades?
The Air Jordan 1 Low “Spades” is an exclusive variation of the silhouette which is now arriving at select retailers. This lifestyle-inclined pair luxe appeal with the two highest face-cards in the deck, as red, white, and gold drapes its entirety. Additionally, the letters K and Q are embroidered onto the forefoot foxing of the shoes, while the spade suit alongside the Jumpman logo, adorns the tongue. Finally, a vintage-like midsole and red rubber outsole tops off the design.www.kicksonfire.com