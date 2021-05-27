Cancel
Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 up for pre-orders via Giztop

By Simranpal Singh
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro is now official with a powerful Snapdragon 870 SoC and a lot of other goodies on the board. The high-end tablet from Lenovo has launched a couple of days ago and is currently available in China. However, the interested folks can head over to Giztop for international shipping by preordering the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro for $469.

