Locarno to Honor Italian Cinematographer Dante Spinotti with Pardo Alla Carriera Achievement Award

Photo/Video: Damien Chazelle with his Oscar Win for Best Director at the 89th Annual Academy Awards/Tinseltown/Shutterstock/Hollywood Insider YouTube Channel. Some filmmakers take time to manifest their passion, while others start making films from the get-go. It is widely accepted that a film director usually has to commit to his/her own journey in life and accumulate personal experience before engaging in the craft of depicting stories of other people and events. “When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that the most personal is the most creative,” – said Bong Joon Ho, as he quoted Martin Scorsese during his Best Director acceptance speech for his film ‘Parasite’. Nowadays, if we take a look at the top 100 grossing films of each year, for the past 21 years, the average age of featured directors would be around 50 years, with directors under 30 representing just under 3% of the lot.