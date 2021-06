MIAMI – A paint job on an A350 seems to be the unclear source of a dispute, with undefined claims by both sides, between Airbus and Qatar Airways (QR). But is it an inferior painting job, a type of job Airbus has certainly mastered, or just a “tactical claim” from QR meant to slow down aircraft delivery the carrier does not exactly need during the ongoing crisis? Only time will tell where the truth stands, as right now, anything said will only be pure conjecture on the matter.