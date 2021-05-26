newsbreak-logo
Animals

Monkey Business Lands El Paso Zoo Trespasser New Job

By Mark Shaw
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 5 days ago
Well, that didn’t take long. The woman who jumped into the spider monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo and was subsequently fired from her job already has a new gig. Less than 48 hours after Lucy Rae was identified as the trespasser in the viral video that led to her dismissal, Mark Davis, of the Law Office of Mark T. Davis, not only hired Rae according to a post on his Facebook, he went off on Rae’s previous employer, the Lovett Law Firm.

101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

