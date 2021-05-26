Wolfgang Van Halen Has Best Responses to People Asking About Huge Crab on Solo Album Cover
Wolfgang Van Halen is definitely one of the best artists to follow on Twitter right now. Always playfully engaging with his fans and skillfully combatting criticism, the multi-instrumentalist recently responded to questions about the massive crab on the cover of his forthcoming Mammoth WVH solo album and then posited a handful of questions about the peculiar artwork for Van Halen's 1984 record.1019therock.com