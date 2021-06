To remain successful in the 4th Industrial Revolution, CSPs need to ensure they can constantly evolve based on customers’ requirements, new trends, and technological changes. Some of the requirements of these demands present sizable hurdles to overcome - greater broadband capacity, faster connections, the ability to accommodate exponentially more connected devices, and extending the boundaries of the service area to the edge. The quest to meet these requirements is fueling the push for new IoT deployments and 5G rollouts taking place across the globe.