‘Superstore’ Wants to Demolish and Rebuild Massive Rt. 9 Property

The Dutchess County Department of Motor Vehicles has changed the system they use to make appointments at DMVs throughout Dutchess County. Obviously, the pandemic made everything very difficult. Everything including conducting business at the DMV. If you needed to get anything done during the pandemic, you had to mail in your paperwork or use one of the drop boxes that were made available. Then we reached a point where you could make an appointment and go to the DMV in person.