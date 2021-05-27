Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low Free 99
Following its early release overseas, official imagery of the Nike Dunk Low “Free 99” in “Black/Dark Chocolate-Copa-Pink Foam” have finally dropped as it’s slated to debut stateside next month. Overall, the low-top silhouette is defined by a mismatching color block theme across its profile. The model’s eye-catching palette is perfectly contrasted by black Swooshes on its side panels, a white midsole, and gum rubber outsole to round out its design. Additionally, custom “Free.99”-branded insoles further solidify the aesthetic.www.kicksonfire.com