Beauty & Fashion

Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low Free 99

kicksonfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its early release overseas, official imagery of the Nike Dunk Low “Free 99” in “Black/Dark Chocolate-Copa-Pink Foam” have finally dropped as it’s slated to debut stateside next month. Overall, the low-top silhouette is defined by a mismatching color block theme across its profile. The model’s eye-catching palette is perfectly contrasted by black Swooshes on its side panels, a white midsole, and gum rubber outsole to round out its design. Additionally, custom “Free.99”-branded insoles further solidify the aesthetic.

Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

First Look: Mimi Plange x Nike LeBron 18 Low Higher Learning

Making its debut in a few days, here is an official look at the Mimi Plange x Nike LeBron 18 Low Higher Learning. Mimi Plange is a Ghanaian born fashion designer. The unfashion pioneer Mimi Plange showcases culture-shaking works in an elegant, broad and unpredictable way while adhering to her own rules. Her latest project has her designing her very own iteration of the Nike LeBron 18 Low.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Are You Waiting for the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low?

The resurgence in popularity of the Dunk silhouette has brought forth notable upcoming collabs, and one of those is this exclusive Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low which is slated to drop this spring/summer. As showcased, the low-top model essentially dons Dutch-based artist Piet Parra’s signature vibrant graphic illustrations across the upper, while a contrasting sail base and black Swooshes add a complementing touch. Finally, co-branded heel tabs, a white midsole and gum rubber outsole round out the eye-catching profile.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Official Images: sacai x Nike Blazer Low Magma Orange

Official imagery of the sacai x Nike Blazer Low “Magma Orange” have surfaced online, which only indicates its impending arrival. Reflective of the collaborative sacai x Nike Blazer Mids, the low-top is defined by double laces, tongues, Swooshes, and foxing. Additionally, the model incorporates a mixed material construction that includes smooth leathers, suede and canvas throughout.
Aerospace & Defensenicekicks.com

Nike Prepares The “Fresh” Pack With An Air Max 90

For the warmer months ahead, Nike is readying its new “Fresh” lineup. Set to join an Air VaporMax Plus and Air Force 1 Low, an Air Max 90 accented with vibrant hues will also join the range. Set to arrive later this month, the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 “Fresh”...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

First Look: Color Skates x Nike SB Dunk High Kebab and Destroy

Much like last year, 2021 also continued to be the year of the Nike SB. Adding to the long list of sought-after Nike SB collaborations, here is a first look at the Color Skates x Nike SB Dunk High Kebab and Destroy. Color Skates is an Athens skate shop. Paying...
Aerospace & Defensekicksonfire.com

UNDEFEATED x Nike Dunk Low Revealed in a Second Colorway

Following a first look at the “Canteen/Lemon Frost” colorway, the UNDEFEATED x Nike Dunk Low is also unveiled in a second variation that is draped in blue and purple. Suggested to be part of the “Dunk vs. Air Force 1” pack that may very well be inspired by the duo’s 2006 Air Force 1 InsideOut collaboration, this model essentially dons a bright blue leather upper that is punctuated with snakeskin overlays on the toe cap and eyestays.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Buy the Nike Dunk Low WMNS Photon Dust Right Here

After its early release overseas, the Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Photon Dust” has finally debuted stateside as another closer look at the silhouette is featured. Clean and simple, the low-top model boasts a white leather base with the highlight light grey hue adorning its overlays, Swooshes, heel tabs, and rubber outsole. Finally, a white midsole sandwiched in between tops off the two-tone design.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike Dunk Low "NY vs. NY" Features Glow-in-the-Dark Details

Streetball is a quintessential part of any New York City summer, so is celebrating the Big Apple’s love of outdoor hoops with a Dunk Low “NY vs. NY.” Drawing its name from a Swoosh-sponsored summer league that oversees tournaments at legendary parks like Dyckman, West 4th Street and Gersch, the shoes feature a vibrant color scheme and special glow-in-the-dark details that nod to the “city game.”
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Official Looks at Matthew M Williams' Nike Zoom MMW 4 in "Rust Factor" and "Triple Black"

Matthew M Williams — founder of 1017 ALYX 9SM and creative director for French luxury label Givenchy — is ready to proceed with more footwear collaborations with. this season. His next launch will be a continuation of the Zoom MMW 4 in two colorways, one being a sinister looking “Rust Factor” while the other elects to go with the classic “Triple Black” motif.
ShoppingHighsnobiety

Here's Where to Buy the Nike SB Dunk Low What The P-Rod Early

Skateboarder Paul Rodriguez has been a central character in the Nike SB story since he signed to Nike in 2005. In the 16 years since, P-Rod and the Swoosh have released ten signature shoes and the latest is the most memorable yet. The aptly named Nike SB Dunk Low What The P-Rod is set to drop on May 24 but you can get your hands on a pair already at StockX.
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

Nike Dunk High Joins the "First Use" Pack

2021 marks the 50th anniversary of ‘s iconic Swoosh graphic, so Nike Sportswear is paying homage to Carolyn Davidson‘s original design with an expansive “First Use” pack — the latest member of which to be revealed is a Dunk High. A veritable plethora of “First Use” styles that range from the Air Force 1 Low to the Blazer Mid ‘77 Vintage and Air Max 90 plus modern silhouettes like the Air VaporMax EVO have joined the pack, but this high-cut Dunk may well be the most hyped yet.
Lifestylenicekicks.com

A Striking “University Red” Nike Dunk Low Is Being Prepared

With no end in sight, the Nike Dunk Low continues its run with yet another model. With a plethora of versions, the latest comes equip in a University Red colorway. Although Nike‘s efforts have not slow down with their Dunk Low line, they are consistently selling out. To add to the list, a Nike Dunk Low “University Red” is set to make its debuts. Dressed in a two-tone color scheme, this offering takes on a simplistic approach while simultaneously being vibrant. Featuring a leather makeup, the model is contrasted only by its colors. Sitting atop a rubber outsole, this iteration opts for a minimalistic and monochromatic look.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

On-Feet Images of The Nike Dunk Low WMNS Laser Orange

Plenty of more colorways of the Nike Dunk Low will be releasing throughout the rest of 2021 with one of them being the women’s “Laser Orange” pair that is showcased above via new on-feet images. The clean and simple color option of the Nike Dunk Low starts off with a White leather hitting the side panels, ankle, and the perforated toe while the highlight hue of Laser Orange is seen all on the overlays as well on the Swooshes, laces, tongue tag, inner liner, and the rubber outsole. White rubber midsoles finish off the look on this women’s Nike Dunk low that will be releasing in the coming weeks for $100. Will this be a cop or pass for you?
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Official Look at the Nike Air VaporMax Plus Muted Pink

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus is slated to drop in more colorways for summer as it’s now introduced in a muted pink iteration. Stylish and simple, the low-top model bears the pastel hue across its molded neoprene upper and the distinct wavy cage overlay. More light pink adorns the toe cap and mid-foot shank, while a white mudguard and the signature VaporMax tooling rounds out the solid two-tone design.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

New Images of The Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low Blue Purple

First surfacing over the weekend, new images are now here of the Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low in the blue/purple colorway. This collaborative colorway of the Nike Dunk Low sees sneaker boutique Undefeated give it a similar makeup as the Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 “InsideOut” from 2006 and takes on a royal blue leather construction on the upper with matching snakeskin overlays on the toe, midfoot, and eyestay. Purple canvas paneling hits the side panels along with white suede Swooshes. Additional details include Undefeated’s logo in white on the lateral heels and tongue tags, Nike branding on the heels, a purple insole marked with “Dunk vs AF-1” branding, Sail aged midsoles, and purple rubber outsoles cap off the design. This colorway of the Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low is expected to release some time in June. Keep it locked to Kicks On Fire for updates.
Retailjustfreshkicks.com

Nike Dunk Low “Varsity Green” Releases June 3rd

With the Nike Dunk Low already having an impressive outlook for 2021, it looks like Nike will be furthering the dominance with a Spartan Green iteration that will match 2020’s High. 2020 saw the Spartan Green Dunk High release and many sneakerheads rallied to find themselves a pair despite the...
ApparelComplex

Is Nike Making Too Many Dunks or Not Enough?

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts discuss the Nike Dunk, a retro sneaker from 1985 that’s been huge in the past year thanks to SB collaborations and inline styles. But is Nike over-saturating the market with the shoes or should they keep making more? The co-hosts discuss their personal history with Dunks, current resell prices, and some of their favorite pairs old and new. Also: Joe gives some teasers on the next season of Sneaker Shopping, Welty relives his wild weekend, and Brendan comes back from vacation.
Aerospace & Defensekicksonfire.com

First Look: Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Ballistic

Another Undefeated x Nike collab has been unveiled. Releasing as early as next month, here is a first look at the Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Ballistic. Said to be part of a collection of Air Force 1 Lows that will make up their upcoming “Dunk vs AF-1” pack, the Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Ballistic nods the Undefeated x Nike Dunk High Ballistic from 2013. The sneaker starts off with an Olive Green and Black base that consists of ballistic mesh on the side panel and toe box, while leather takes care of the rest of the upper. Black lining, a Sail-colored sole, dual-branded insoles that also read “Dunk vs AF-1” are all part of the sneaker’s design. The Undefeated Five Strike logo is embroidered on the lateral heel as well as on both tongue tags of the sneaker.