Where to Buy the Air Jordan 3 WMNS Rust Pink
The Air Jordan 3 WMNS “Rust Pink” is scheduled to arrive tomorrow and it’s a perfect pair to stunt during the warm months. Sporting an official blend of Sail, Rust Pink, White, and Crimson, this women’s-exclusive rendition boasts pink nubuck uppers with contrasting sail leather accents on the tongue, collar, and eyelets. Finally, vibrant crimson accents are implemented throughout, followed by a white midsole and milky-translucent outsole rounds out the design.www.kicksonfire.com