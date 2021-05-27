Where to Buy the Air Jordan 3 WMNS Rust Pink

Nike adds some hidden details to this new colorway of the Nike Air Max 2090 which comes done in a clean OG-inspired colorway. This Nike Air Max 2090 gets doused in a pristine White hue all over the upper in a mix of mesh and suede with tonal detailing landing on the laces, tongue, midsole, and the heel. For contrast we see the addition of black and volt on the branding, eyelets, inner liner, insoles, and the heel tab. The hidden details come on the mudguard which is done in a reflective 3M and reveals retro Nike logos when hit by the light. Down below a black rubber outsole finishes things off. Look for this Nike Air Max 2090 to drop in the near future for a price tag of $150.