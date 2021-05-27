Beautiful Today, Ugly Weekend Pattern

The heat, humidity and the summer time storms were all with us yesterday and last night as we were in full on summer mode. The high of 92 in Boston was good enough to be the hottest day of the year, eclipsing the 90 we hit Sunday. While we start off today with some mugginess and a few early morning showers, the forecast is looking bright overall. Sunshine breaks out by mid morning, humidity lowers, and temps jump to near 80. A perfectly pleasant afternoon ahead for sure!