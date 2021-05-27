Is the Air Jordan 1 High Switch Peach Neon a Must-Cop?
A closer look at the modernized Air Jordan 1 High Switch in this standout peach and neon variation is featured as it’s clearly a quintessential summer sneaker. Defined by its modified build via a zippered ankle collar, it allows the wearer to either keep the style in a high-top or low-cut form. Overall, the sneaker is composed of peach suede overlays and light yellow for the underlays, while bright neon is utilized for its laces, zippering system, branded tongues, and heel pull tabs to provide a striking touch of contrast. Finally, a white midsole and rubber outsole rounds out the style.www.kicksonfire.com