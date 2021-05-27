Is the Air Jordan 1 High Switch Peach Neon a Must-Cop?

Fresh off the press in adult and GS sizing, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has been revealed in a vibrant “Orange/White” colorway that calls for shattered backboard vibes. We can’t help ourselves. Whenever a sneakerhead sees an orange colorway on the Air Jordan 1 High, Mid, or Low, the brain automatically attaches a Shattered Backboard design to the makeover regardless of how close the new colorway is to the original. This new rendition features an entirely new look with white leather appearing on the toes, sides, and ankles with a metallic-like leather overlay system showcasing orange throughout the design. Tonal white Nike Swooshes graces the sides while being outlined by orange embroidery as black takes the next tasks of branding with a black Jumpman logo being placed on the tongues and a Jumpman logo gracing the ankles. Finishing off the design and keeping the same color scheme going, a white rubber midsole and orange outsole are placed on the bottoms adding the final touch of orange and white to the AJ1 Mid.