Reynolds, IN

White County History

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight year-old Kaleb Kerans, of Reynolds, has won the U.S. Foreign Minister’s Award in the International Children’s Art Exhibition. More than 1,000 U.S. youth, including Kerans were honored with an award in Pentel’s prestigious International Children’s Art Exhibition, an International student art contest and exhibition. The 26th ICAE drew 3,857 U.S. and more than 50,000 international submissions from young artisans, age five-15, who annually enter their drawings, paintings, collages or woodcut tow-dimensional creations free-of-charge through their school teachers. This year’s 10-month 1996-97 U.S. tour includes a stop in Reynolds in November.

Reynolds, IN
White County, IN
White County, INNewsbug.info

White County Extension Calendar

May 23 Liberty Twp. 4-H Club Trash Pick-up & Meeting to follow, 2 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo. May 25 — Robotics Club 4:30 p.m., 4-H Reynolds Building. May 25 — 4-H Dog Club, 6:30 p.m, Arena, Reynolds. May 26 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds.
White County, INNewsbug.info

Community Foundation of White County announces spring grants cycle

MONTICELLO — The Community Foundation of White County is pleased to announce its Summer 2021 Community Grants cycle. A total of $25,000 is available in this cycle. Grant applications are due into the foundation office by July 16 and will be announced in early August. “Last year, your Community Foundation...
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Indiana Ending Enhanced Pandemic Jobless Aid Next Month

Indiana will drop out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced Monday. The changes taking effect June 19 could cut off or reduce unemployment benefits to more than 220,000...
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Carroll County, INcarrollcountycomet.com

Lake Freeman economic impact to be studied

The Carroll County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) in partnership with the White County Economic Development Organization will begin to study the economic impact of Lake Freeman’s reduced water levels in Carroll and White counties. The study will be performed by the Purdue Center for Regional Development (PCRD) and is slated to last throughout the summer of 2021. The economic impact […]
Monticello, INWLFI.com

City of Monticello rolls out community paramedicine program

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)—It's a first for some people living in White County. "Hopefully this trial goes well and we can make it a full-time thing," said Director for the community paramedicine program, Chad Walther. Thanks to a community partnership with IU Health White Memorial Hospital and the Monticello Fire...