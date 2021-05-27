Cancel
Author Correction: Single-cell RNA sequencing technologies and bioinformatics pipelines

By Byungjin Hwang, Ji Hyun Lee, Duhee Bang
 14 days ago

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. https://doi.org/10.1038/s12276-018-0071-8 published online 07 August 2018. After online publication of this article, the authors noticed an error in the missing reference section for the Figure 3c. The correct statement of this article should have read as below. Additional reference for Figure 3c should...

Correction to: First-line exome sequencing in Palestinian and Israeli Arabs with neurological disorders is efficient and facilitates disease gene discovery

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. The article “First-line exome sequencing in Palestinian and Israeli Arabs with neurological disorders is efficient and facilitates disease gene discovery,” written by Holger Hengel et al., was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 25 March 2020 without open access. With the author’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 17 May 2021 to © Author(s) 2020 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution, and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0.
Author Correction: Fine dissection of the tarsal tunnel in 60 cases

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep46351, published online 11 April 2017. This Article contains an error in the legend of Figure 1, where the descriptions "posterior tibial artery" and "vein accompanying the artery" are swapped. As such, the legend of Figure 1:. "MM: medial malleolus. MTC: medial tubercle of the calcaneal....
Author Correction: Thermochemical electronegativities of the elements

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22429-0, published online 7 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained several errors. The fourth sentence of the Abstract incorrectly read ‘electronegativities have units of eV−1/2’; the second sentence of the second paragraph of the Introduction incorrectly read ‘Pauling’s electronegativities, eV−1/2’; the third sentence of the fourth paragraph of the Introduction incorrectly read ‘the same dimensionality as Pauling’s, i.e., eV−1/2’; the second sentence of the thirteenth paragraph of the ‘Results and discussion’ section incorrectly read ‘instead of unusual units eV−1/2 of Pauling’s electronegativities’; the first sentence in the legend of Fig. 2 incorrectly read ‘Xour vs Pauling (in eV−1/2)’ and ‘Xour vs Martynov-Batsanov (in eV−1/2)’; the X axis label of Figure 2 incorrectly read ‘Martynov-Batsanov electronegativity (eV−1/2)’. The correct version states ‘eV1/2’ in place of ‘eV−1/2’ at all of these locations.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ultra-Long DNA Sequencing Kit

Oxford Nanopore Technologies has released the new Ultra-Long DNA Sequencing Kit, for use in combination with Circulomics' Nanobind Kits. The transposase-based kit maximizes the quantity of ultra-long reads and enables continuous sequencing of single DNA fragments up to 4.2 Mb. Users can get more than 100 reads over 1 Mb per PromethIon flow cell.
Comparison of the major cell populations among osteoarthritis, Kashin–Beck disease and healthy chondrocytes by single-cell RNA-seq analysis

Chondrocytes are the key target cells of the cartilage degeneration that occurs in Kashin–Beck disease (KBD) and osteoarthritis (OA). However, the heterogeneity of articular cartilage cell types present in KBD and OA patients and healthy controls is still unknown, which has prevented the study of the pathophysiology of the mechanisms underlying the roles of different populations of chondrocytes in the processes leading to KBD and OA. Here, we aimed to identify the transcriptional programmes and all major cell populations in patients with KBD, patients with OA and healthy controls to identify the markers that discriminate among chondrocytes in these three groups. Single-cell RNA sequencing was performed to identify chondrocyte populations and their gene signatures in KBD, OA and healthy cells to investigate their differences as related to the pathogenetic mechanisms of these two osteochondral diseases. We performed immunohistochemistry and quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) assays to validate the markers for chondrocyte population. Ten clusters were labelled by cell type according to the expression of previously described markers, and one novel population was identified according to the expression of a new set of markers. The homeostatic and mitochondrial chondrocyte populations, which were identified by the expression of the unknown markers MT1X and MT2A and MT-ND1 and MT-ATP6, were markedly expanded in KBD. The regulatory chondrocyte population, identified by the expression of CHI3L1, was markedly expanded in OA. Our study allows us to better understand the heterogeneity of chondrocytes in KBD and OA and provides new evidence of differences in the pathogenetic mechanisms between these two diseases.
Author Correction: Measurement of the neutron charge radius and the role of its constituents

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22028-z, published online 19 March 2021. The original version of the Supplementary Information associated with this Article omitted a reference to previous work in Phys. Rev. C83, 055203 (2011). This has been added as reference [34] in Section 3 of the Supplementary Information: “The Galster is a long standing phenomenological parametrization that could adequately describe the early GnE data, but as recent experiments revealed34 it does not have sufficient freedom to accommodate reasonable values of the radius, without constraining or compromising the fit”.
Author Correction: Cell non-autonomy amplifies disruption of neurulation by mosaic Vangl2 deletion in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21372-4, published online 19 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Code availability statement, which omitted a link to the in-house Fiji macro. The Code availability statement should read:. “Cellpose processing is available on GitHub https://github.com/timjedwar/Vangl2-cell-morpho.112. The in-house Fiji macro...
Proteomics Markets Technologies, And Competitive Landscape Report 2021-2024 & 2030: Focus On Biochips, Bioinformatics, Research, Pharma, Human Healthcare, Onco- , Neuro-Proteomics

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proteomics - Technologies, Markets and Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report describes and evaluates the proteomic technologies that will play an important role in drug discovery, molecular diagnostics and practice of medicine in the post-genomic era.
RNA Sequencing – Principle, Steps, Methods And Applications

RNA Sequencing is a method through which the quantity and sequence of RNA are being examined in a given sample, using the NGS (Next-generation sequencing). It evaluates the transcriptome patterns of the gene expression encrypted within the RNA. The primary properties that are prevalent today are listed below. Application of...
Scientists develop new method for ultra-high-throughput RNA sequencing in single cells

RNA sequencing is a powerful technology for studying cells and diseases. In particular, single-cell RNA sequencing helps uncover the heterogeneity and diversity of our body. This is the central technology of the "Human Cell Atlas" in its quest to map all human cells. However, single-cell RNA sequencing reaches its limits in very large projects, as it is time-consuming and very expensive. To address these challenges, scientists from the research group of Christoph Bock, principal investigator at the CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences and professor at the Medical University of Vienna, developed a new method for sequencing huge numbers of single cells in an efficient manner. The study has now been published in Nature Methods.
Author Correction: Simultaneous absolute quantification and sequencing of fish environmental DNA in a mesocosm by quantitative sequencing technique

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83318-6, published online 23 February 2021. In this Article, the authors neglected to include a potential conflict of interests. The Competing Interests section should read:. “T.H. reported a potential conflict of interest related to patent royalties of the quantitative sequencing method for eDNA quantification. The other...
Author Correction: MiR218 Modulates Wnt Signaling in Mouse Cardiac Stem Cells by Promoting Proliferation and Inhibiting Differentiation through a Positive Feedback Loop

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep20968, published online 10 February 2016. This Article contains errors in Figure 4 and 6. In the assembly of Figure 4B, images from Figure 2C were inadvertently incorporated for the “shRNA-sfrp2”, “shRNA-sfrp2 + miR218”, and “miR218 inhibitor” panels. For Figure 4C, the flow cytometry data for the “shRNA-sfrp2 + miRNA217...
Author Correction: Pyroelectric nanoplates for reduction of CO to methanol driven by temperature-variation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-20517-1, published online 12 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Fig. 3a and Fig. 3b, in which the phrases “With Na2SO3” incorrectly appeared in Fig 3a and “Without Na2SO3” appeared in Fig 3b rather than the correct phrases “Without Na2SO3” in Fig 3a and “With Na2SO3” in Fig 3b. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Author Correction: CXCR7 ameliorates myocardial infarction as a β-arrestin-biased receptor

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83022-5, published online 09 February 2021. This Article contains an error in Figure 3F, where the x-axis labels ‘CM’ and ‘FB’ were reversed. Furthermore, the legend of Figure 3,. “ERK is activated through CXCR7 in cardiomyocytes. (a) β-Arrestin recruitment assay of CXCR7 showing that CXCL12 and...
Generative modeling of single-cell time series with PRESCIENT enables prediction of cell trajectories with interventions

Existing computational methods that use single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-seq) for cell fate prediction do not model how cells evolve stochastically and in physical time, nor can they predict how differentiation trajectories are altered by proposed interventions. We introduce PRESCIENT (Potential eneRgy undErlying Single Cell gradIENTs), a generative modeling framework that learns an underlying differentiation landscape from time-series scRNA-seq data. We validate PRESCIENT on an experimental lineage tracing dataset, where we show that PRESCIENT is able to predict the fate biases of progenitor cells in hematopoiesis when accounting for cell proliferation, improving upon the best-performing existing method. We demonstrate how PRESCIENT can simulate trajectories for perturbed cells, recovering the expected effects of known modulators of cell fate in hematopoiesis and pancreatic β cell differentiation. PRESCIENT is able to accommodate complex perturbations of multiple genes, at different time points and from different starting cell populations, and is available at https://github.com/gifford-lab/prescient.
Cell Migration and Invasion Assays by Platypus Technologies

In order to ensure consistent cell-free regions for each experiment, Cell Migration and Invasion Assays by Platypus Technologies utilize exclusion zone technology. The Oris™ Cell Migration and Invasion Assays allow the reproducible and accurate quantification of cell movement. Cell Migration Assays. Utilize Oris™ for maximal assay flexibility. No artificial membranes.
Technique Talk: Getting Started with Sample Prep for Single Cell Multiomics

Multiomic cytometry, powered by Feature Barcode technology, allows ultra-high parameter cell phenotyping using both protein and gene expression readouts. By employing oligo-conjugated antibodies, it is possible to profile a virtually unlimited number of cell surface epitopes and couple that information with whole transcriptome or targeted mRNA sequencing data on an individual cell level. Cell surface epitope information can also be paired with full-length V(D)J sequences from the same lymphocyte.