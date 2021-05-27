Nike Dunk High WMNS Crimson Tint Debuting Next Month

Not one, but two new colorways of the Nike Dunk Low will be kicking off the month of June. In addition to the “Michigan” pair, the “Varsity Green” Nike Dunk Low also now has official release information. The Nike Dunk Low Varsity Green is done in an official color scheme listed as White/Team Green-White-Total Orange. The sneaker features a White leather upper contrasted by the dark shade of green on the overlays and Swoosh logos. More Green hits the laces, inner liner, and outsole, along with white rubber midsoles. Look for the Nike Dunk Low Varsity Green to release on June 3rd for a price tag of $100.