Nike Dunk High WMNS Crimson Tint Debuting Next Month
The Nike Dunk High WMNS "Crimson Tint" is a women's-exclusive variation of the high-top silhouette and it's slated to debut in June. Perfect for the warm season, the model dons a clean two-tone color scheme consisting of white for its leather base and the defining crimson tint hue across its overlays, eyelets, Swooshes, inner lining, laces, and rubber outsole. Finally a white midsole that is sandwiched in between rounds out the profile.