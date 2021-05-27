Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Big changes to 1Password in the browser as it adds biometric unlocking

By Liam Tung
ZDNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular password manager 1Password has updated its browser extension to enable support for Apple's Touch ID and Microsoft's Windows Hello biometric authentication. Biometric authentication has arrived in 1Password's browser extension, which reached version 2.0. The company notes that users will need to have the 1Password desktop application installed for biometric authentication to work. But support for Touch ID on Macs with it and Windows Hello on Windows 10 PCs should speed up the unlocking experience.

www.zdnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hat Enterprise Linux#Ubuntu Linux#Arch Linux#Biometrics#1password#Biometric Authentication#Touch Id#Desktop#Rust#Ipassword#Zdnet#1password#Popular Password Manager#Linux Biometrics Systems#Passwords#Linux Users#Touch Id#Ui Tweaks#Linux Systems#Qr Code Detection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Windows 10
Related
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

The First Android 12 Beta Arrives with Big Changes in Tow

Today at its I/O Developer conference, Google took the wraps off the first Beta for Android 12. On top of releasing the beta for phones for Pixels, OnePlus, TCL, and more, the company laid out some large changes to the look and feel of Android. It’s all about privacy and all about Material You.
Technologyeclecticlight.co

What has changed in Big Sur 11.4?

The Big Sur update to 11.4 is significantly smaller than that to 11.3, and its lists of changes are shorter. Apple reports that it adds Apple Podcast subscriptions and channels, and fixes bugs with bookmarks in Safari, the display of websites after waking from sleep, export of keywords of images in Photos, Preview freezing when searching PDF documents, and 16-inch MacBooks freezing when playing Civilization VI. Apple’s full listing is here, with details for enterprise users here.
SoftwareZDNet

1Password releases full-featured Linux desktop application

I used to pride myself on being able to remember dozens of complex passwords. But, now I need to remember hundreds of passwords and I just can't do it. That's why password managers, such as 1Password, Keeper, and LastPass, are so important. All of which is fine and good… unless you're running Linux. Now, Agilebits' 1Password has finally given their customers what they've been asking for: A Linux version. After a long beta, the company has released its first Linux edition.
SoftwareTechRepublic

1Password: How to install the password manager on Linux

Jack Wallen installed 1Password on Linux and found it to be a fantastic solution for password management. Follow his tutorial on how to get this proprietary solution installed on your open source OS. This is a tricky proposition for some—an official 1Password client has been released for Linux. It's not...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

1Password expands protection to Linux devices

The business password management company 1Password has released a full-featured desktop app for Linux that allows users to secure their credentials across devices. The new app for Linux also allows for seamless management of infrastructure secrets as it supports the company's recently released Secrets Automation product. By using the service, secrets such as corporate credentials, API tokens, keys and certificates can all be stored using the same security found in 1Password's password manager.
Softwarecompsmag.com

Why do you want 1Password on Linux, and how do you get it

For me, that’s not a problem. The most important thing to me is that the software I need/want runs on Linux. Once upon a time, I was a purist in that I would only install and use open source software. Over the years I realized there was too much software I required that didn’t have an open source option with the features I needed. At that point, I decided if the software would run on Linux, I was okay with it.
Technologycompsmag.com

1Password Adds Official Linux Support and a Desktop App

As well as offering a browser-based experience, 1Password developed a desktop app for Linux because, “nothing beats a full-featured desktop app that takes advantage of everything the operating system has to offer, especially if it can make the browser experience itself better.” It doesn’t matter which Linux distribution you run, 1Password ensured there’s full distro and app support for Arch Linux, CentOS, Debian, Fedora, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Snap store, and Ubuntu. If you run another distro, the app still works you just need to install it manually.
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

1Password on the Web Gains Touch ID Support, Dark Mode, and More

The addition of support for biometric authentication means that if 1Password is locked and you have the desktop app installed, you can use the ‌Touch ID‌ ring that comes with Apple's latest MacBooks and Magic Keyboards to unlock your passwords. The web version of the app has also gained a...
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

File Manager & Browser

File Manager (FREE) has been designed to enable users to easily access all manner of file types while acting as a convenient storage medium and go-between for cloud-based services. This certainly isn’t the most original app of its kind but it definitely gets the job done. As well as supporting...
Softwarelifewire.com

1Password Introduces Biometric Support For Desktop Users

1Password announced a big update on Wednesday that includes biometric support. Creators of the password manager said users can now use Touch ID, Windows Hello, and some Linux biometrics systems using the 1Password desktop app. 1Password said in its blog post announcing the updates that biometric support was its number one requested feature.
Computersmakeuseof.com

10 Browser Extensions for Security Researchers

Browser extensions make a lot of things easier. They're not just limited to general browsing usage, but can also come in handy for cybersecurity professionals. It saves time for security researchers to quickly analyze a website, or online service—no matter whether they are looking for potential security issues or just doing a background check.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Technologyauth0.com

What Are Biometrics? The Pros/Cons of Biometric Security

Biometrics are measurable human traits, characteristics, or behaviors that can be used to verify a person's identity. For example, a person's face or fingerprints are unique to them and can be measured. So they're often used to identify a person in law enforcement applications. Biometrics have been used for identity...
Softwareaddictivetips.com

How to install Sqlite Browser on Linux

The Sqlite Browser is a GUI editor for SQLite databases. It is an excellent tool for any workstation that is used for heavy SQLite database manipulation, editing, etc. In this guide, we’ll go over how to set up the Sqlite Browser on Linux. Ubuntu installation instructions. Ever since Ubuntu 18.04...
Technologyfinextra.com

FaceTec and Onfido team on face biometrics

FaceTec, Inc., U.S.-based provider of world-leading 3D Liveness and 3D Face Matching software for remote identity platforms, and U.K./U.S.-based Onfido, a global leader in identity verification, have announced today a partnership to combat the growing problem of digital fraud. "We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with Onfido,...
Cell Phonesimore.com

I've changed my mind about unlocking your iPhone with your Apple Watch — it sucks

A few weeks ago, Apple enabled the ability for your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone in situations where Face ID can't work — namely when you're wearing a mask. The feature is available in the newest versions of iOS 14 and watchOS 7 and was generally viewed as a positive thing; heck, I rejoiced pretty hard when the feature launched and starting using it right away. After all, when I'm out in a mask with my best iPhone, I want to be able to unlock it quickly.
TechnologyStandard-Examiner

How to solve Chrome browser problems

When your computer starts acting up it’s often difficult to pinpoint the source. Last week we saw how insufficient memory can wreak havoc, causing everything from freezing programs to black screens. This week we’ll look at an issue that was recently identified by Google Chrome browser users who reported some odd behavior. While Google has not officially addressed this issue, a Google employee on the company’s help forum has responded to users.
Cell Phonesappadvice.com

Zoomable - Desktop Browser

Zoomable provides a full desktop web experience. It simulates a large and resizable screen and shows the desktop version of websites, so you can stay away from those bad mobile web experiences. Zoomable provides a full desktop web experience. It simulates a large and resizable screen and shows the desktop...
Softwarelatesthackingnews.com

Cross-Browser Tracking Bug Affects Numerous Browsers Including Tor

A cross-browser tracking bug has surfaced online targeting browsers. This vulnerability allows apps to identify users on a device even when using different browsers. Currently, no fix is available for this flaw. Cross-Browser Tracking Bug. Researchers from FingerprintJS have detected a scheme flooding vulnerability allowing cross-browser tracking. As explained in...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.