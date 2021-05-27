Big changes to 1Password in the browser as it adds biometric unlocking

I used to pride myself on being able to remember dozens of complex passwords. But, now I need to remember hundreds of passwords and I just can't do it. That's why password managers, such as 1Password, Keeper, and LastPass, are so important. All of which is fine and good… unless you're running Linux. Now, Agilebits' 1Password has finally given their customers what they've been asking for: A Linux version. After a long beta, the company has released its first Linux edition.