Big changes to 1Password in the browser as it adds biometric unlocking
Popular password manager 1Password has updated its browser extension to enable support for Apple's Touch ID and Microsoft's Windows Hello biometric authentication. Biometric authentication has arrived in 1Password's browser extension, which reached version 2.0. The company notes that users will need to have the 1Password desktop application installed for biometric authentication to work. But support for Touch ID on Macs with it and Windows Hello on Windows 10 PCs should speed up the unlocking experience.www.zdnet.com