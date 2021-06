When I was way younger I was very involved in the latest PC hardware and data security subjects. I always tried around how I could recover corrupted or deleted files from a hard disk and how to wipe data storage in a way so the files could not be recovered after files got deleted or hard disks got formated. I thought that an issue like this would have been surely addressed by now, but I was so wrong. This problem still exists and maybe with even greater risks than ever. In this article, we want to create awareness about the risks but also help users to handle their data the right way.