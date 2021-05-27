House Science Chairwoman Says GAO Report “Wake-up Call” on Artemis Moon Program
WASHINGTON (House Science Committee PR) – Today, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a report, “NASA Lunar Programs: Significant Work Remains, Underscoring Challenges to Achieving Moon Landing in 2024”. The report was the result of an Appropriations request for GAO work on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA’s) lunar programs. NASA has initiated eight programs as part of its goal of returning humans to the surface of the Moon by 2024. The report evaluated NASA’s progress on its lunar programs, including the goal for a human landing in 2024, and its challenges in managing the programs.parabolicarc.com