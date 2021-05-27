Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

House Science Chairwoman Says GAO Report “Wake-up Call” on Artemis Moon Program

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (House Science Committee PR) – Today, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a report, “NASA Lunar Programs: Significant Work Remains, Underscoring Challenges to Achieving Moon Landing in 2024”. The report was the result of an Appropriations request for GAO work on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA’s) lunar programs. NASA has initiated eight programs as part of its goal of returning humans to the surface of the Moon by 2024. The report evaluated NASA’s progress on its lunar programs, including the goal for a human landing in 2024, and its challenges in managing the programs.

parabolicarc.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Beyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gao#National Review#Science Inc#Space Science#Independent Review#House Science Chairwoman#Appropriations#The Biden Administration#Mars Artemis Initiative#Gao Work#Managing Artemis#Nasa Lunar Programs#Congressional Support#Administrator Nelson#Strong Bipartisan Support#Moon Landing#Mission Success#Technical Processes#Progress#Strong Corrective Actions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
NASA
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseroom.eu.com

US GAO report casts doubt on 2024 lunar landing

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has published a report casting doubts on NASA’s plan to complete a moon landing in 2024 by suggesting that an ambitious timescale and technical risks are issues likely to push back the date of the Artemis III mission. “NASA has made some progress. But...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

House Science Committee Leaders Request GAO Review of Cybersecurity Risks at NASA

WASHINGTON (House Science Committee PR) – Today, Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX), along with Ranking Member Frank Lucas (R-OK), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics Don Beyer (D-VA), and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics Brian Babin (R-TX) sent a letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro requesting the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) conduct a review of the cybersecurity risks to the sensitive data associated with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) major projects and spaceflight operations.
Aerospace & Defensenasawatch.com

GAO: NASA Lunar Programs: Significant Work Remains

Marc's note: With the current budget process and timelines, does anyone seriously believe a human landing will happen in 2024 anymore?. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has initiated eight lunar programs since 2017 to help NASA achieve its goal of returning humans to the Moon. NASA plans to conduct this mission, known as Artemis III, in 2024. NASA has made progress by completing some early lunar program development activities including initial contract awards, but an ambitious schedule decreases the likelihood of NASA achieving its goal. For example, NASA's planned pace to develop a Human Landing System, shown below, is months faster than other spaceflight programs, and a lander is inherently more complex because it supports human spaceflight.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Human U.S. Return To Moon In 2024 Unlikely, GAO Says

HOUSTON—NASA is unlikely to achieve the 2024 goal of returning human explorers to the Moon’s surface set by the Trump White House in 2019, according to a second doubtful assessment from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) within a week. GAO cited aggressive schedules that fall short... Subscription Required. Human...
Aerospace & Defensespacepolicyonline.com

GAO Skeptical of “Ambitious” Artemis Schedule

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) today warned that NASA’s Artemis program to get astronauts back on the Moon by 2024 is overly ambitious and its accelerated schedule makes it less likely to succeed. The chairwoman of the House committee that oversees NASA called the report a “wake-up call” to NASA and Congress.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Move Over Artemis Accords! Behold the Lunar Governance Report and EAGLE Manifesto!

In July 1999, the Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC) was created with the purpose of representing the “Space Generation” to the UN Office of Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA). For this non-governmental organization and professional network, this would consist of bringing the “views of students and young space professionals to the United Nations (UN), space industry and other organizations”.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Chairs Johnson and Beyer Statement on GAO Report on NASA Lunar Program

Today, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a report, “NASA Lunar Programs: Significant Work Remains, Underscoring Challenges to Achieving Moon Landing in 2024”. The report was the result of an Appropriations request for GAO work on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA’s) lunar programs. NASA has initiated eight programs as part of its goal of returning humans to the surface of the Moon by 2024. The report evaluated NASA’s progress on its lunar programs, including the goal for a human landing in 2024, and its challenges in managing the programs.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

3 students snag Artemis moon launch invites through NASA essay contest

Three students will get the chance to watch the first uncrewed Artemis mission launch to the moon after winning an essay contest about their visions for lunar exploration. The selected essays came from nearly 14,000 entries received by NASA and Future Engineers (a platform for student challenges). United States students wrote about who they would include in a "pod" that would go to the planned landing location of the Artemis program at the south pole of the moon.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Colonial Pipeline says it has restored full service | Biden urges people not to panic about gasoline shortages | EPA rescinds Trump-era cost-benefit rule

HAPPY THURSDAY!!! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news.Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him on Twitter: @BudrykZack . Signup for our newsletter and others HERE.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's budget tackles climate crisis across nearly every federal agency

Budgets are a statement of priorities, and President Biden ’s budget clearly shows everyone in this country that he is prioritizing investing in our people, our economy and our environment. His first budget undoes much of the damage to climate action created by the Trump administration while making essential investments that will help our country transition to a just clean energy economy that works for all.
Environmentagrinews-pubs.com

Ag roundtable: Lawmakers talk climate policy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Nature Conservancy hosted an Indiana Agriculture Roundtable May 18 to discuss climate-related policies. “One thing that pandemic has shown us is we’re all interconnected,” said John Ketzenberger, director of government relations at the Nature Conservancy. “Climate is a similar issue. What happens here is affecting countries across...
AgricultureWashington Times

Biden's coming war on farmers

A new study claims that air emissions from farms kill 17,000 Americans per year. It’s the first shot in a second try by the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency to control American farms through junk science-fueled air pollution regulations. The study is funded by a $10 million grant awarded by...