German Police Are Investigating Fire At Tesla Factory Site For Possible Arson

On May 30, 2021 at approximately 8:52 pm, Fort Collins 911 received multiple 911 calls regarding a vehicle collision in the 800 block of East Mulberry St. When officers arrived on scene, they located a Lincoln Mark LT pick up truck on fire. The investigation revealed that the Lincoln pick up truck was travelling eastbound on Mulberry when it crossed over onto the northside of the roadway. The Lincoln struck two unoccupied vehicles and pushed them into a business causing significant damage to the building. Prior to the Lincoln coming to rest it struck a gas line which erupted into flames. The pickup truck suffered extensive damage due to the fire.