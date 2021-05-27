Cancel
Public Safety

German Police Are Investigating Fire At Tesla Factory Site For Possible Arson

Carscoops
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire that damaged several power cables at the site of Tesla’s plant near Berlin that’s under construction is being investigated and arson is one of the possible motives. The fire broke out overnight at the factory and people claiming to be left wing activists have taken responsibility for the fire in a letter circulated on social media. A spokesman for the LKA state criminal investigation office told Reuters that arson was not being ruled out and that it was investigating the letter.

