First Alert Weather: A Fall-feeling Friday ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday may very well be the ugliest day of the year, but it is a very much needed day, with a steady rain. Clouds will move in tonight, with a few light showers possible by Friday morning. Most of the day Friday will be spent in the 40s with a steady light to moderate rain, and a chilly wind out of the northeast. Not great! But, it is a day that we need. We're running. 2.75" below average in the rainfall department for the Spring season, which began March 1. We won't make all of that up, but the constant light rain and lack of sun will certainly go a long way to help lawns and gardens. The good news is that we will see a slow and steady improvement into the weekend.