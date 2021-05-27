Cancel
ZDF joins Harry Wild as coproducer

By Ruth Lawes
c21media.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman pubcaster ZDF has boarded Irish murder-mystery series Harry Wild, starring James Bond actor Jane Seymour, as a coproducer. The 8×60’ drama has also been pre-bought by Mediawan for French-speaking Europe, while pubcaster RTÉ has come on board as the Irish broadcaster. First commissioned by AMC Networks-owned streamer Acorn TV...

