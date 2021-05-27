RHAM edges Rockville in softball

RHAM tops Rockville

The RHAM and Rockville High softball teams got ready for the state tournament on Wednesday by taking part in a pitcher’s duel.

The Raptors and Jordyn Fitch got the best of the Rams and Alexis Real as RHAM captured a 2-1 non-league win in Hebron.

Alex Silver’s home run was the only mistake by Fitch, who also gave up two hits to Hannah Burg. She struck out one.

Real had 11 strikeouts for Rockville. Taylor Fitch led the Raptors’ offense with three hits with Linnea Carlson’s two-run single providing the scoring.

Rockville and RHAM will take part in the Class L state tournament starting on Tuesday.