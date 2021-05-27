Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockville, CT

RHAM edges Rockville in softball

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 6 days ago

RHAM tops Rockville

The RHAM and Rockville High softball teams got ready for the state tournament on Wednesday by taking part in a pitcher’s duel.

The Raptors and Jordyn Fitch got the best of the Rams and Alexis Real as RHAM captured a 2-1 non-league win in Hebron.

Alex Silver’s home run was the only mistake by Fitch, who also gave up two hits to Hannah Burg. She struck out one.

Real had 11 strikeouts for Rockville. Taylor Fitch led the Raptors’ offense with three hits with Linnea Carlson’s two-run single providing the scoring.

Rockville and RHAM will take part in the Class L state tournament starting on Tuesday.

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
2K+
Followers
413
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockville, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Hebron, CT
City
Rockville, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Home Run#Class L#Rham Tops#Hits#Rham Edges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Rockville, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Haddock, Burke lift SW over Rockville

The high school athletic teams from South Windsor and Rockville have been bitter rivals for some 50 years. So Friday’s matchup between the girls lacrosse teams in South Windsor was a spirited battle. And Maliya Haddock had the most spirit. Haddock scored six goals as the Bobcats defeated the Rams...
Glastonbury, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Glastonbury shuts out Rams

The Glastonbury Guardians visited Rockville for a boys’ volleyball match on May 4, and left with a 3-0 victory (25-20, 25-13, 25-15). Glastonbury coach Tony Sanith said his team is comprised largely of converted basketball players, who bring athleticism and are working on their volleyball IQ, but doing well at that. “I have a group that is very close, on and off the court,” Sanith said. “They ...
East Hartford, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Falvo leads East Hartford

Jack Falvo was solid at the plate and better on the mound for the East Hartford High baseball team Thursday. Falvo fired a five-hitter while helping his own cause with three hits and two RBIs as the Hornets topped Middletown 7-2 in CCC interdivisional play at McKenna Field. East Hartford...
Rockville, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Holt, Rockville readjust to life in the CCC

VERNON — In many ways, the 2021 spring high school sports season has been a return to normal. For Rockville High boys volleyball coach Jim Holt, however, 2021 has brought a normal that he hasn’t known for a long time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the normally independent Rams have...