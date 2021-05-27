Cancel
Penguins eliminated by Islanders in Game 6

By Matt Vensel Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
Leader-Telegram
 2021-05-27

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — The chants started raining down on Tristan Jarry at 6:36 p.m., the raucous crowd at Nassau Coliseum letting the Penguins goalie know before the puck had even dropped that they expected it to be another rough night. “Jarrrrrry! Jarrrrrry! Jarrrrrry! Jarrrrrry!”. Jarry had given away two wins...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Ryan Pulock
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Ron Hextall
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Brian Dumoulin
Person
Jeff Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Uniondale#Stanley Cup#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
