Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

By C21 reporter
c21media.net
 12 days ago

Today we hear from stand-up comedian and Emmy-nominated writer Sam Jay about her new late-night HBO series Pause With Sam Jay and how she has navigated her career to date, and from Everything’s Gonna Be Okay creator Josh Thomas and co-star Kayla Cromer about how the hit Freeform show is advancing the portrayal of autism and the LGBTQ+ community on TV.

