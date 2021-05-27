Bakers Delight Selects Sisense to Support its Data-Driven Transformation Journey
Sisense’s AI-driven platform for infusing analytics everywhere to accelerate the iconic franchise’s data infrastructure evolution for its 15,000 global employees. Bakers Delight, a bakery franchise, is now using Sisense Fusion Analytics as a part of its strategy to modernize all of its internal processes and systems. The company chose to partner with Sisense due to its innovative technology business intelligence solutions, its AI-driven analytics platform that are deeply embedded for a customized experience, and its global standing as analytics and BI visionaries.www.franchising.com