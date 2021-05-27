Bakers Delight Selects Sisense to Support its Data-Driven Transformation Journey

Guy Warren, CEO, and Peter Duffy, head of product management at ITRS Group, discuss how firms can ensure a smooth digital transformation journey. Digital transformation has risen to the top of the agenda for organisations – and there are no signs of this changing. In response to the pandemic, companies have turned to digital solutions to solve a range of problems, and investment in digital infrastructure has skyrocketed – particularly in cloud technology, which has reached new levels of adoption. Done right, digital transformation can increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and, at a time of fierce competition, give companies a much-needed edge. But for the majority of businesses, the digital transformation journey is a long and complicated one. Often, CIOs underestimate the complexity of dynamic environments such as the cloud, resulting in system failure and outages.