Writing Shadows Over the Spanish Sun

Elaine Neil Orr on the mysterious process of fiction writing and the faith it takes to attempt it. Writers start with a blank page. Even if the writer has an idea, there is nothing there yet, only aspiration. The writer must put down the first word. And every word after that requires another act of faith. Fiction writing is a horse riding out of the fog. We may think and plan and sketch. But every time the writer comes to the page, she wonders if she can corral that horse and ride it down. A metamorphosis occurs—from concept to expression—and the mind isn’t fully in control of what it is doing, doesn’t know what it has, until it’s written. And then after it’s down on the page, the horse must charge off it and into the reader’s mind. It’s not enough to put words down, to tame them momentarily, long enough to arrest them. The words must retain a quivering sense of aliveness.