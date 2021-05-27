Writing Shadows Over the Spanish Sun
Research plays a large part in my novels, and in ‘Shadows Over the Spanish Sun,’ a love story, set in the controversial and tragic era of the Spanish Civil War, it was more important than ever to read copiously before attempting to start the first draft. I am not a historian and would never try to be one, but you have to be familiar with the subject you are writing about and have a feeling for the country and the people. My material was varied, from modern novels, to Paul Preston one of the greatest writers on the Spanish Civil War.booksbywomen.org