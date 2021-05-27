Cancel
Cape Cod News 05/27/2021

capecoddaily.com
 2021-05-27

NEW YORK (AP) – Experts say employers can make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory, with some exceptions. Employers generally have wide scope to make rules for the workplace, including safety measures. That doesn't necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver…. Full Story.

capecoddaily.com
#Mobile#Volunteers#Offshore Wind#Cape Cod News#Ap#Duffy Health Center#The Steamship Authority#Benefit Arts Community#Aaa Northeast
Boston, MAPosted by
The Associated Press

Meetings planned to discuss replacement of Cape Cod bridges

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has scheduled a pair of virtual meetings to discuss plans to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges. Officials at the public information meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday will present an overview of the proposed Cape Cod Canal Area Transportation Improvement Program, which not only includes replacing the two bridges across the Cape Cod Canal, but improving the approach road networks.
Falmouth, MAtelegram.com

Falmouth — Cape Cod’s least touristy town

Despite a chilly breeze, three bikini-clad girls run down Old Silver Beach’s public stretch at sunset on a mid-June Sunday evening. Skipping over the white sand into the crashing waves, they joyously brave what has to be pretty cold water, and without the afternoon sun to warm them. But they...
Orleans, MAtown.orleans.ma.us

Cape Cod Canal Area Transportation Improvement Program

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) invites you to attend one of the following Virtual Public Information Meetings to learn more about the Program scope, status, schedule and ask the Program team questions. Content shared at both meetings will be the same. This Program will include the replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, as well as improvements to the approach roadway networks to address the multimodal deficiencies within the Cape Cod Canal area.
Barnstable, MABarnstable Patriot

Installation of 'Expedition Blue' waypoints underway on Cape Cod

CENTERVILLE – Installation of a network of permanent exhibits designed to showcase the past, present and future of the region’s “blue” or water-based economy is underway in 10 Cape Cod towns. Expedition Blue Waypoints are interpretive structures that include a responsive mobile website integrated with the network to inspire and...
Yarmouth, MAcapeandislands.org

Plenty to Appreciate on Cape Cod

When I say I’m going to walk around the block, I’m off on a magical mystery tour. A stroll through almost any neighborhood on Cape Cod can produce an array of geographic features, beautiful plants, and delightful animals. A simple walk around the block in my neighborhood in Cummaquid and Yarmouth Port has it all.
Health Servicescapecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Healthcare Updates Visitation Policy

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare is updating its visitation policies following the cancellation of the State of Emergency in Massachusetts. The new guidance allows for two inpatient visitors at a time, with some exceptions. In the emergency department, one visitor at a time will be allowed. One Labor and Delivery… .
PoliticsWBUR

Cape Cod Businesses Expected To Suffer Due To Housing Shortage

The lack of affordable housing on Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket exacerbated an already-dire year during the pandemic, forces island fire departments to rely on firefighters who commute by ferry, and will lead to scaled-back business services in the upcoming tourist season, local officials and experts said Thursday. Massachusetts...
Businesscapecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Commission Accepting Proposals for COVID-19 Recovery

HYANNIS – Proposals are being requested for projects that center around COVID-19 recovery efforts. Ideas should focus on documented impacts of the pandemic and support the Cape Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy. Any proposals should align with at least one of the CEDS Action Plan initiatives. They will all be… .
Barnstable, MAcapecod.com

JetBlue Returns to Cape Cod Amid Uptick in Travel

HYANNIS – JetBlue Airways is returning to Cape Cod Gateway Airport (HYA), formerly Barnstable Municipal Airport. The return comes as more travelers take to the skies with the COVID-19 pandemic receding. It will be the airline’s eighth season of service with the airport. Daily flights are scheduled to arrive from...
Gardeningmycapecodblog.com

Tiny, Little, White Canada Mayflowers On Cape Cod.

The little, white Canada Mayflowers are blooming all along the sides of the woodland trails here on Cape Cod. I’ve seen many of them in Provincetown and Fort Hill. (Click on blog link for other photo.) The Canada Mayflower is a small woodland plant, only 3-6 inches, with tiny 4-petaled...
Provincetown, MAnbcboston.com

No Swim Order on Cape Cod Beach Following Shark Sighting

A temporary no-swim order was issued on Race Point Beach in Provincetown, Massachusetts following a shark sighting late Saturday morning. Cape Cod National Seashore Lifeguards ordered beachgoers on the popular Cape Cod beach to stay away from the waters and participate in beach-only activities for at least an hour following the sighting.
Posted by
FUN 107

Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival Bringing Breathtaking Blues and Pinks to Life

Experience Cape Cod in a whole new way this summer by walking among garden after garden filled with beautiful hydrangeas. The Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival is coming back from July 9 to 18, with many homeowners opening their very own gardens to visitors for the occasion. Gardens vary in location everywhere on the Cape from Falmouth to Barnstable, and some even reach as far as Brewster, so some visits provide a little bit of drive time in between. Private garden tours are typically open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $5 per person per garden. All tours are rain or shine, nonrefundable, and availability varies by day, so you'll want to keep one eye on the forecast, the other on the festival's schedule, and plan accordingly!
Politicsnbcboston.com

USDA Tapping Cape Cod Residents to Help With Rabies Prevention

The United State Department of Agriculture is calling on Cape Cod residents to help the agency deploy an emergency wildlife rabies vaccination strategy. The agency is leading a rapid "trap-vaccinate-release" response through the Cape Cod & Southeast Massachusetts Rabies Task Force after a rabid raccoon was detected in the area for the first time in eight years.
SocietyWicked Local

'Coming Black to Cape Cod' welcomes Juneteenth

Robin Joyce and Jim Miller made Juneteenth another reason to celebrate last Saturday in Cotuit. Not only was the first time in the nation's history that Juneteenth became a federal holiday, it was the first sold-out show at the Cotuit Center for the Arts since the start of the pandemic.
Politicsoffshore-energy.biz

Cape Cod Canal set for tidal turbine and oceanic sensors installation

The first tidal turbine, along with an environmental monitoring system, will be installed this week at the Bourne Tidal Test Site, located in Cape Cod Canal in Massachusetts. The system will include several advanced marine sensors, as well as a concept tidal turbine provided by New Bedford-based hydrokinetic technology developer Littoral Power Systems.
Provincetown, MAnationalfisherman.com

Cape Cod lobster diver’s Jonah moment

Commercial lobster diver Michael Packard ran into a one-of-a -kind fisheries conflict when he and a humpback whale worked the same waters off Cape Cod. Packard, 56, of Wellfleet, Mass., was diving off his boat Ja’n J off Herring Cove Beach on the morning of June 11, picking lobsters off the bottom, when the humpback came through intent on feeding itself – and accidently scarfed up the human.
Boats & Watercraftsmycapecodblog.com

The CG36500 Is Docked At Rock Harbor On Cape Cod.

The CG36500 is the famous Coast Guard boat that was depicted in the Disney movie, The Finest Hours, because of its incredible rescue of 32 crewmen from a sinking ship off of the coast of Cape Cod in 1952. During the summer you can go on board and see where...
Societymashpeechamber.com

13th Annual Cape Cod Quahog Day

“Doug the Quahog” predicts 100 days of sunshine ahead!. June 21, 2021 (Dennis Port, MA) – The optimism in the air as we head into the summer of 2021 just keeps growing. At this morning’s 13th Annual Quahog Day, the Cape’s beloved hard-shelled mollusk, “Doug the Quahog”, brought bright news with a forecast of 100 days of sunshine on tap.