Storms expected tomorrow but when is the big question

Wednesday’s precipitation-free day was well-welcomed and today’s rain-free day will be too, but high chances of showers and thunderstorms are returning starting tomorrow with another rainy period expected next week too. We’ll start off with what we know: today’s weather will be warm and humid with partly cloudy skies and no daytime rain chances. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s under widespread clouds will give way to at least partly cloudy afternoon skies. There’s a halfway decent chance we break out into nearly full sunshine too! Temperatures this afternoon are expected to warm into the mid-to-upper 80s and it’s certainly possible to briefly reach 90° for about an hour late today too. We won’t be seeing any rain this morning or afternoon but the precipitation chances start to climb tonight and will really climb tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms in West Texas will fire up this afternoon and march generally eastward. Most of this evening and overnight rain will ride east down I-20 toward the Metroplex but some of that rain may reach our area overnight. For now, rain chances are low between 20% and 30% since most of the rain seems to be focused to our north. However, it’s entirely possible that as those overnight storms may turn slightly more southeasterly as they gradually weaken overnight. A more southeasterly movement of those storms would bring them through our area. We’re not anticipating severe weather tonight but overnight storms could bring us gusty winds between 40 and 50 MPH if they manage to work through.