U.S. Politics

Biden Sets Deadline for More Intelligence on COVID-19 Origins

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
President Biden is giving his intelligence team three months to get to the bottom of how COVID-19 started.

They will have 90 days to collect and analyze more information to find an answer about the coronavirus origins.

A recent White House report found there is not enough information to determine whether the virus started from human contact with an infected animal or in a lab.

The White House says they will continue to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation.

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

