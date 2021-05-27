Biden Sets Deadline for More Intelligence on COVID-19 Origins

President Biden is giving his intelligence team three months to get to the bottom of how COVID-19 started.

They will have 90 days to collect and analyze more information to find an answer about the coronavirus origins.

A recent White House report found there is not enough information to determine whether the virus started from human contact with an infected animal or in a lab.

The White House says they will continue to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation.