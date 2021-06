Authorities say a second person has now been arrested in connection to two people being fatally shot at a party in Burlington County earlier this year. 34-year-old David Armstrong of Willingboro turned himself in at the Willingboro Police Department Tuesday morning. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Armstrong is currently being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing.