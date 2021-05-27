Historic Local Theatre To Re-Open This Weekend
As we move through the easing of the pandemic rules and guidelines, many of us are waiting for another big shoe to drop. And that shoe is the re-opening of all movie theaters. It has been over a year since all of us movie goers have been able to enjoy our favorite pastime of sitting in a dark theater, popcorn and soda in hand, and watching the best, both old and new, of Hollywood on the giant screen. We cheered when the big Southside Cinema opened its screens recently at the Southside Mall in Oneonta.wdhifm.com