Cheney Tech returns to CTC baseball final

The seniors on the Cheney Tech baseball team were CTC tournament champions as freshmen and sophomores before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped their bid for three in a row a year ago.

Thanks to the pitching of sophomore Dylan Connaughton, those seniors will have a chance to go out as CTC champs.

Connaughton threw a five-hitter Wednesday as the second-seeded Beavers edged No. 3 Ellis Tech 2-1 in a CTC tournament semifinal game in Manchester.

Cheney Tech (13-7) will take on top-seeded Abbott Tech (18-2) for the title Friday at Palmer Field in Middletown.

“We have seven seniors and three of them have played all three years,” Cheney Tech coach Ken Leggo said. “They’re pumped. They want another championship. Me? I need some medicine because I don’t know if my heart can take another game like the first two we’ve played here.”

Cheney Tech needed to rally Monday to force extra innings and eventually top Norwich Tech in nine innings to reach the semifinals.

The Beavers pulled away late to knock off Ellis Tech in a May 7 regular season meeting with the rematch coming down to the final frame.

Senior Ben Gendreau reached second base on an error to lead off the Cheney Tech first, moved to third on Shawn Rock’s fly out, and scored on a ground out by senior Jared Holbrook. The Beavers made it 2-0 in the third as sophomore Elias Martinez singled, took second on a passed ball, advanced to third when Gendreau reached on an error, and scored an out later on another Holbrook grounder.

Ellis Tech (13-6) pulled within one with an unearned run in the sixth and looked to get even in the seventh when freshman Nick Ryan singled and stole second. With one out and top hitter Cam L’heureux — who had two hits — at the plate, Ryan tried to steal third but was gunned down by sophomore catcher Jack McLellan. Connaughton then got the final out.

Connaughton struck out seven in picking up his second win over Ellis Tech. L’heureux allowed only two hits and two unearned runs while striking out five.

“It was a rematch of the pitching matchup we had earlier in the season and it was just as good if not better,” Leggo said.

Cheney Tech and Abbott Tech did not play in the regular season.

“We know they’re good and they like to run,” Leggo said. “We’re looking forward to playing.”

Abbott Tech took charge of its 15-2 semifinal rout of No. 4 Wilcox Tech with a seven-run first inning. Jake DeFonce was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Nate Greene added two hits including a home run and four RBIs. DeFonce was the winning pitcher, scattering eight hits.

SUFFIELD 4, ENFIELD 3. In Suffield, the Wildcats closed out the regular season with a winning record by defeating Enfield in non-league action.

Suffield (9-8) won seven of its last nine games following a six-game losing streak to get over .500. The Wildcats are expected to play a Class M state tournament road game on Tuesday. Enfield (11-9) will be on the road for its Class LL first-round game on Tuesday.

SOUTHINGTON 4, WINDSOR 3. At Dunkin’ Donuts Park, Southington overcame an early deficit and held on for a CCC interdivisional win that clinched the No. 1 seed for the Class LL tournament.

The game was called prior to the start of the sixth inning due to rain.

The Blue Knights (19-1) are ranked No. 3 in the GameTimeCT state poll. Their only loss was to Frank Mozzicato and No. 1 East Catholic on May 10.

After Southington took a lead on a Donte D’Amore two-run single in the top of the first inning, Windsor (14-5) responded with three runs of its own, with the final two scoring on Nason Busca’s two-run single. Jackson Rusiecki’s homer in the second tied it for Southington. In the third, Jackson Cardozo’s tripled with one out and scored on Jake Dellaveccia’s sacrifice fly to put the Knights in front to stay.