Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, CT

Cheney Tech returns to CTC baseball final

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKUOa_0aD7rYO300

The seniors on the Cheney Tech baseball team were CTC tournament champions as freshmen and sophomores before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped their bid for three in a row a year ago.

Thanks to the pitching of sophomore Dylan Connaughton, those seniors will have a chance to go out as CTC champs.

Connaughton threw a five-hitter Wednesday as the second-seeded Beavers edged No. 3 Ellis Tech 2-1 in a CTC tournament semifinal game in Manchester.

Cheney Tech (13-7) will take on top-seeded Abbott Tech (18-2) for the title Friday at Palmer Field in Middletown.

“We have seven seniors and three of them have played all three years,” Cheney Tech coach Ken Leggo said. “They’re pumped. They want another championship. Me? I need some medicine because I don’t know if my heart can take another game like the first two we’ve played here.”

Cheney Tech needed to rally Monday to force extra innings and eventually top Norwich Tech in nine innings to reach the semifinals.

The Beavers pulled away late to knock off Ellis Tech in a May 7 regular season meeting with the rematch coming down to the final frame.

Senior Ben Gendreau reached second base on an error to lead off the Cheney Tech first, moved to third on Shawn Rock’s fly out, and scored on a ground out by senior Jared Holbrook. The Beavers made it 2-0 in the third as sophomore Elias Martinez singled, took second on a passed ball, advanced to third when Gendreau reached on an error, and scored an out later on another Holbrook grounder.

Ellis Tech (13-6) pulled within one with an unearned run in the sixth and looked to get even in the seventh when freshman Nick Ryan singled and stole second. With one out and top hitter Cam L’heureux — who had two hits — at the plate, Ryan tried to steal third but was gunned down by sophomore catcher Jack McLellan. Connaughton then got the final out.

Connaughton struck out seven in picking up his second win over Ellis Tech. L’heureux allowed only two hits and two unearned runs while striking out five.

“It was a rematch of the pitching matchup we had earlier in the season and it was just as good if not better,” Leggo said.

Cheney Tech and Abbott Tech did not play in the regular season.

“We know they’re good and they like to run,” Leggo said. “We’re looking forward to playing.”

Abbott Tech took charge of its 15-2 semifinal rout of No. 4 Wilcox Tech with a seven-run first inning. Jake DeFonce was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Nate Greene added two hits including a home run and four RBIs. DeFonce was the winning pitcher, scattering eight hits.

SUFFIELD 4, ENFIELD 3. In Suffield, the Wildcats closed out the regular season with a winning record by defeating Enfield in non-league action.

Suffield (9-8) won seven of its last nine games following a six-game losing streak to get over .500. The Wildcats are expected to play a Class M state tournament road game on Tuesday. Enfield (11-9) will be on the road for its Class LL first-round game on Tuesday.

SOUTHINGTON 4, WINDSOR 3. At Dunkin’ Donuts Park, Southington overcame an early deficit and held on for a CCC interdivisional win that clinched the No. 1 seed for the Class LL tournament.

The game was called prior to the start of the sixth inning due to rain.

The Blue Knights (19-1) are ranked No. 3 in the GameTimeCT state poll. Their only loss was to Frank Mozzicato and No. 1 East Catholic on May 10.

After Southington took a lead on a Donte D’Amore two-run single in the top of the first inning, Windsor (14-5) responded with three runs of its own, with the final two scoring on Nason Busca’s two-run single. Jackson Rusiecki’s homer in the second tied it for Southington. In the third, Jackson Cardozo’s tripled with one out and scored on Jake Dellaveccia’s sacrifice fly to put the Knights in front to stay.

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
2K+
Followers
413
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, CT
Manchester, CT
Sports
City
Enfield, CT
City
Manchester, CT
City
Windsor, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Southington, CT
City
Suffield, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ctc#Home Field#Beavers#Abbott Tech#Norwich Tech#Wilcox Tech#Suffield 4#Enfield 3#Wildcats#Southington 4#Windsor 3#Ccc#East Catholic#Knights#Ctc Tournament Champions#Non League Action#Senior Jared Holbrook#Freshman Nick Ryan#Palmer Field#Sophomore Elias Martinez
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Manchester, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Kormylo, Beebe give Cheney breakthrough

The Cheney Tech softball team has been on the offensive in its last two games. The Beavers put up a season-high 14 runs in a loss to Prince Tech Thursday. But they were even better on Friday exploding for another season high. Their 24-12 CTC win over Grasso Tech in Manchester gave them their first win of the season.
Manchester, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Manchester baseball wins eighth in a row

MANCHESTER — Jonah Nielsen re-entered the Manchester High baseball team’s starting lineup on April 28 after spending time with the junior varsity program to iron out his swing after a 2-for-9 start at the plate. The junior had two hits that day and has continued to pound the ball ever...
Manchester, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

RHAM, Schultz on the rise

The RHAM High baseball team has had its ups and downs the first month of the season. But a four-game winning streak since the start of May has guaranteed the Raptors will be playing in June. Ryan Schultz pitched five innings of two-hit shutout ball Tuesday as RHAM clinched a...
Manchester, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Barlett's hat trick leads East Catholic girls lacrosse

EAST CATHOLIC 10, E.O. SMITH 1. In Manchester, Mallory Bartlett had a hat trick to pace East Catholic to the CCC interdivisional victory Wednesday. Marissa Pinkham and Kelly Queen added two goals each while Maddie Fischer, Shannon Splain, and Ava Eklund scored a goal apiece for the Eagles (6-3). Goalies Maren Riley and Bubby Zotta combined on 11 saves.
Manchester, CTJournal Inquirer

H.S. tennis results: May 10

Singles: Baden Fogarty (M) def. Sean Duff, 6-3, 6-1; Shay Coleman (T) def. Owen Wakelin, 6-4, 7-6; Paxton Heinrich (M) def. Abhay Kohli, 6-1, 6-4; Ty Chassanoff (T) def. Kyle Burke, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Jaxon Psillas-Sam Mushinski (M) def. Rehan Shah-Andrew Dabiel, 6-2, 6-4; Eric Eckblom-Caden Doubleday (T) def. Jacob...
Manchester, CTJournal Inquirer

High school golf results: May 10

Manchester: Andrew Fogarty 43, Dominic Cavallo 40, Jack Keller 42, Justin Keller 43, Jonathon Kropp 44. South Windsor: Zain Gray 48, Andrew Denicols 54, Arsalan Zaki 55, Josh Brozowski 53, John Montana 49. Match played at Topstone Golf Course (par 36). Next match: Manchester vs. RHAM at Blackledge Country Club...
Manchester, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

East Catholic wins in 7th; big test Monday

The East Catholic High baseball team knows it will have its work cut out for it when it visits Southington on Monday. The unbeaten Eagles warmed up by beating back a tough challenge from upset-minded Windsor on Friday. Ryan St. Jean’s bases-loaded single with no outs in the bottom of...
Windsor Locks, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Windsor Locks’ Homan 2-hits Suffield

The Windsor Locks High softball team scored two first-inning runs for Renee Homan on Friday and they were more than enough for the junior pitcher. Homan took a shutout into the seventh inning and finished with a two-hitter as the Raiders edged Suffield 2-1 in an NCCC game in Windsor Locks.
Enfield, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Enfield bats stay hot against Manchester

Following a 17-0 rout of Tolland on April 26, the Enfield Eagles pushed nine runs across the plate and Tiffany Lubanski pitched a complete game shutout over Manchester, on April 28. Enfield improved to 7-1, and Manchester dropped to 2-7. Enfield coach Andrea Tarbox said her team’s chemistry has given them a great season so far and helped her underclassmen contribute. “We have five seniors, ...