CSM Awards Tenure To Eight Faculty Members

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Board of Trustees at its May 20 meeting awarded eight full-time faculty members tenure.

The following faculty have met or exceeded the standard set forth in the tenure review policy as established jointly by college administrators and the CSM Faculty Senate:

Associate Professor of English Christopher Ankney

Professor of Digital Media Production Olaniyi Areke

Associate Professor of Accounting Stacie Bailey

Associate Professor of Allied Health Sharon Baker

Professor of Mathematics Dr. Farhaana Nyamekye-Frazie

Associate Professor of Technology Ronda Jacobs

EMS Program Coordinator/Associate Professor April Rollins

Associate Professor of Nursing Robin Madera.

The post CSM Awards Tenure To Eight Faculty Members appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

