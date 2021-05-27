JI Hole of the Week: Minnechaug's No. 8 an intriguing island

Minnechaug Golf Course pro shop manager Richard Carnelli has two pieces of advice for golfers when they step onto the tee at the 126-yard, par-3 8th hole and face a downhill shot through a swirling, unpredictable wind to a green surrounded by water.

“I always say, ‘Choose a club that will be a full swing and don’t decelerate on your swing,’ ” Carnelli said. “You have to be aggressive and take a full swing. And I also tell people to shoot for the middle of the green.”

The hole measures 116 yards from the white tees and 79 yards from the red tees.

The course plays to a par of 35 and a maximum distance of 2,668 yards.

“It’s a pretty hole to look at with the fountain and the island green,” Carnelli said. “Island holes are the biggest attraction any golf course can have, so we’re unique in that way. People love it. When we do our ads, we promote the island hole. It’s a great hole.”

Carnelli, who became the pro shop manager in 2016, selects either a sand wedge or pitching wedge for his tee shot depending on the direction of the wind and the pin location on the green.

“You can attack the pin more if you’re a more experienced golfer,” Carnelli said. “It’s a green that slopes up from front to back, so you don’t have to worry about it rolling off the back unless you hit it to far. The wind does crazy stuff. I always refer to it like left field in Fenway. It’s hard to figure out what way the wind is going.”

Graham Clark began building Minnechaug Golf Course with a $15,000 loan and without any experience in golf course design.

The course, which was originally 18 holes, opened in 1949. In the mid-1980s, a developer purchased the course after the town and Clark couldn’t reach an agreement to buy the land. The developer reduced the number of holes to nine and built homes around it. The town took ownership in the late 1980s.

FCS Golf LLC, owners of Glastonbury Hills Country Club, took over the course in 2014 and worked with the town to improve the club’s tee boxes, fairways and greens. Private firms have been running the course since 1998. In February of 2019, the town hired Guilmette Golf LLC to run the course for five years.

The course celebrated its 70th anniversary in June of 2019.

“It was special because there’s a lot of people who play here who played here when they were kids,” Carnelli said. “A lot of people come up to us and say, ‘I played here when it was 18 holes. I love this course.’ ”

If you go: Minnechaug Golf Course is located at 16 Fairway Crossing, Glastonbury. Visit minnechaug.com or call (860) 432-3334 for tee times.