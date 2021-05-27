Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glastonbury, CT

JI Hole of the Week: Minnechaug's No. 8 an intriguing island

By Kyle Maher / Journal Inquirer
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOY49_0aD7rL9q00

Minnechaug Golf Course pro shop manager Richard Carnelli has two pieces of advice for golfers when they step onto the tee at the 126-yard, par-3 8th hole and face a downhill shot through a swirling, unpredictable wind to a green surrounded by water.

“I always say, ‘Choose a club that will be a full swing and don’t decelerate on your swing,’ ” Carnelli said. “You have to be aggressive and take a full swing. And I also tell people to shoot for the middle of the green.”

The hole measures 116 yards from the white tees and 79 yards from the red tees.

The course plays to a par of 35 and a maximum distance of 2,668 yards.

“It’s a pretty hole to look at with the fountain and the island green,” Carnelli said. “Island holes are the biggest attraction any golf course can have, so we’re unique in that way. People love it. When we do our ads, we promote the island hole. It’s a great hole.”

Carnelli, who became the pro shop manager in 2016, selects either a sand wedge or pitching wedge for his tee shot depending on the direction of the wind and the pin location on the green.

“You can attack the pin more if you’re a more experienced golfer,” Carnelli said. “It’s a green that slopes up from front to back, so you don’t have to worry about it rolling off the back unless you hit it to far. The wind does crazy stuff. I always refer to it like left field in Fenway. It’s hard to figure out what way the wind is going.”

Graham Clark began building Minnechaug Golf Course with a $15,000 loan and without any experience in golf course design.

The course, which was originally 18 holes, opened in 1949. In the mid-1980s, a developer purchased the course after the town and Clark couldn’t reach an agreement to buy the land. The developer reduced the number of holes to nine and built homes around it. The town took ownership in the late 1980s.

FCS Golf LLC, owners of Glastonbury Hills Country Club, took over the course in 2014 and worked with the town to improve the club’s tee boxes, fairways and greens. Private firms have been running the course since 1998. In February of 2019, the town hired Guilmette Golf LLC to run the course for five years.

The course celebrated its 70th anniversary in June of 2019.

“It was special because there’s a lot of people who play here who played here when they were kids,” Carnelli said. “A lot of people come up to us and say, ‘I played here when it was 18 holes. I love this course.’ ”

If you go: Minnechaug Golf Course is located at 16 Fairway Crossing, Glastonbury. Visit minnechaug.com or call (860) 432-3334 for tee times.

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
2K+
Followers
413
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Glastonbury, CT
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Left Field#Fenway#Fcs Golf Llc#Guilmette Golf Llc#Minnechaug Com#Minnechaug Golf Course#Island Holes#Tee Times#Wedge#Golfers#Crazy Stuff#Slopes#Face#Greens#June#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Manchester, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Manchester to open first cricket field

MANCHESTER — After several years of planning and identifying the best location, the town is opening its first cricket field. Town officials are hosting a grand opening Thursday for the new cricket field at Robertson Park. An exhibition game will be held following a ribbon cutting and some words about the project.
Glastonbury, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Glastonbury shuts out Rams

The Glastonbury Guardians visited Rockville for a boys’ volleyball match on May 4, and left with a 3-0 victory (25-20, 25-13, 25-15). Glastonbury coach Tony Sanith said his team is comprised largely of converted basketball players, who bring athleticism and are working on their volleyball IQ, but doing well at that. “I have a group that is very close, on and off the court,” Sanith said. “They ...
New Canaan, CTtrumbulltimes.com

Harden, No. 1 New Canaan roll past Forrest, Glastonbury

NEW CANAAN — There may not have been any North Carolina blue at Dunning Field when the New Canaan girls lacrosse team hosted Glastonbury on Saturday, but it was two future Tar Heels who got the ball rolling on the opening draw. New Canaan’s McKenna Harden and Glastonbury’s Sam Forrest,...
Guilford, CTMiddletown Press

Girls lacrosse games to watch for week 5

Guilford at Cheshire, Friday, 6 p.m.: Round two. Guilford owns the top spot in the SCC Div. I standings, with Cheshire a game back. The Grizzlies won the first meeting 17-10 but Cheshire has home field this time. Glastonbury at New Canaan, Saturday, 11 a.m.: Glastonbury makes the tip south...
South Windsor, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor boys top Glastonbury in boys volleyball

In South Windsor, Nolan Goodale’s 39 assists paced the Bobcats to the CCC East victory. Game scores were 20-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-14, Charlie Bemis (18 kills), Aidan Iacovelli (17 kills), and Andrew Bell (8 digs, 2 aces) also starred for South Windsor (9-1), which visits Enfield Friday. Paul Giliberto (27 assists) and Eric Ross (7 kills) starred for Glastonbury (7-3).