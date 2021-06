The Glastonbury Guardians visited Rockville for a boys’ volleyball match on May 4, and left with a 3-0 victory (25-20, 25-13, 25-15). Glastonbury coach Tony Sanith said his team is comprised largely of converted basketball players, who bring athleticism and are working on their volleyball IQ, but doing well at that. “I have a group that is very close, on and off the court,” Sanith said. “They ...