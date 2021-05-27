Disney to switch off 100 int’l channels

BURBANK, Calif. (June 7, 2021) – Disney attractions around the world have long been enchanting visitors in magical ways for generations. To celebrate the July 30 release of the Disney feature film “Jungle Cruise,” inspired by the Disney Parks attraction which debuted in 1955 with the opening of Disneyland® park, Disney+ will premiere all episodes of its newest original series “Behind the Attraction” on Friday, July 16. The 10-part series, narrated by Paget Brewster, gives viewers an exclusive peek ‘behind the curtain’ of the most beloved attractions and destinations at Disney Parks and Resorts around the world, from Jungle Cruise to “It’s A Small World” to the Haunted Mansion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Hear the unique story behind each Castle at the Parks and learn how Disney Imagineers designed and built them and discover the intricacies of the transportation systems at each park, and how the iconic Disneyland® Hotel came to be.