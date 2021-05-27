Cancel
Disney to switch off 100 int’l channels

By Oz directors, writers back SVoD levy call
c21media.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walt Disney Company (TWDC) is planning to pull 100 TV channels around the world this year as its ongoing shift towards a direct-to-consumer (D2C) business model via streaming picks up pace. TWDC CEO Bob Chapek revealed the plans to switch off swathes of its international networks at JPMorgan’s annual...

www.c21media.net
Walt Disney
