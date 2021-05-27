Disney to switch off 100 int’l channels

101 Dalmatians has been a recurring theme for a while now since the Disney property has spawned the Cruella project and has been imagined in a couple of different versions over the years from animation to live-action. But one thing that a lot of people might not know about is that it essentially saved the animation department at Disney. Some might be scratching their heads and wondering how that could possibly be, but the explanation is pretty simple. Back when Disney was still doing its best to provide the kind of animated entertainment that people wanted, the animation department was doing everything by hand, and the lengthy but impressive process took quite a bit from start to finish. Sleeping Beauty, one movie, took a million animation cels to complete, and the cost was enormous.