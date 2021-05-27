Cancel
A Portion of Videotel Media Player Sales Will Be Donated to AZA

By AVNetwork Staff
avnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Videotel Digital has named the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) as the debut partner for its 2021 Association Partner Program, which commits a percentage of media player sales to benefit the AZA's work and all of its conservation efforts.

The Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) Partners with Videotel Digital To Launch the Videotel Digital Association Partner Program

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Videotel Digital, the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of innovative touch-less peripherals as well as reliable, affordable, and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players, and directional sound speakers, today announced that the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) is the debut partner for their 2021 Association Partner Program.
AZA Partners with Videotel Digital to Launch Videotel Digital Association Partner Program

Videotel Digital today announced that the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) is the debut partner for their 2021 Association Partner Program. Videotel Digital’s Association Partnership Program commits a percentage of media player sales to benefit the AZA’s work and all of its conservation efforts. AZA members interested in making such purchases can use a dedicated page of the Videotel Digital website.
