EDITORIAL: Education is key to helping skeptics accept COVID vaccine

Although more than 50% of the U.S. population has received one COVID-19 vaccine dose so far, 39% are fully vaccinated and infections continue a dramatic downward trend, many people still are concerned about getting the shot.

It’s important that education efforts continue about the vaccines so those who still are voluntarily unvaccinated can get the information they need to make the right decision for themselves.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation research project tracking the public’s attitudes and experiences with COVID vaccines, many people are taking a “wait and see” attitude. Vaccination reluctance is highest in 18-29 year-olds, those identifying as Republicans and people living in rural areas. Enthusiasm for vaccines is highest among those 65 and over, those identifying as Democrats, those ages 50-64 and people living in urban areas and suburbs.

While some of the reluctance, unfortunately, can be attributed to political or conspiratorial attitudes more than scientific evidence, we believe that education campaigns about the vaccine are much preferable to government edicts. Personal health is, well, personal. The fact that many people want to be convinced that the vaccine is smart, healthy, responsible and well worth the risk should be no surprise. And, it’s certainly no surprise that since adolescents now are eligible to be vaccinated, their parents are being cautious and examining all aspects of getting the vaccine for their children. Vaccines for this age group are still relatively new — less than two weeks since approval of the Pfizer vaccine for kids.

We believe vaccination is the right thing to do. But many people in Northwest Oklahoma need good education to counteract bad information and misinformation, and sometimes they need incentives. Several creative campaigns are going on to offer prizes or even monetary rewards for getting vaccinated. Some states, including Ohio and Colorado, are offering lotteries worth millions of dollars.

We encourage those still skeptical of the vaccines to consult a variety of immunization resources, including vaccinate.oklaho ma.gov/covid-19/vaccine, www.immunize.org and www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/. Also, discuss any questions you have with your physician.