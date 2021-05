An historic community founded in 1683, Woodbury epitomizes the charm, beauty and hospitality of the small city. As the county seat of Gloucester County, recently designated the fastest growing county in New Jersey, Woodbury is home to Underwood-Memorial Hospital, the offices and courts of the County of Gloucester, and the Gloucester County Times Newspaper. There are numerous law offices, financial institutions, medical practices, restaurants and a wide range of service and retail stores located throughout the City. Woodbury’s rich history and diversity are embodied by the many civic and community organizations that create an environment where families and businesses thrive.