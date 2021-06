Kylie Jenner is channeling her inner Nicki Minaj, in a recent TikTok video. Nicki Minaj recently re-released her mixtape, “Beam Me Up Scottie” onto all streaming services. Nicki expressed her gratitude to her fans for the mixtape sales via Twitter. She writes, “80K wow. My 12 year ago self would be so proud. No videos, lyric videos, no tik tok challenges, no radio & no heavy playlisting due to it coming as a surprise. Didn’t even drop w|clean versions to the songs. Long live #BeamMeUpScotty I love you guys so much. Thank you so much.”