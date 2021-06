Netflix is about to take down a selection of titles.The streaming service doesn’t publicise the films and TV show it’s removing each month.But should you search for a title that happens to be leaving over the coming weeks, Netflix will let you know that you only have a short space of time to finish watching it before it vanishes.Below, we have collated the full list of everything leaving Netflix over the next seven days.Find a full list of every movie and TV show being added this week hereTV19 MayThe Magic School BusMy Contracted Husband Mr Oh Once Upon a Time 20 MayEpisodesMovies20 MayAgatha Christie’s Crooked House Holmes & Watson 21 MayDuplicate22 MayMortal Engines23 MayPiercingFind an assortment of Netflix codes that will unlock secret films and TV shows here Read More UK weather: The latest Met Office forecastCobra Kai fans smug after season 4 trailer reveals mysterious character returnAmazon Studios to buy James Bond studio MGM for £6bn