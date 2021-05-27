Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers Podcast: Where do the Steelers need to improve most in 2021?

By Behind the Steel Curtain
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers were 11-0 in 2020 before the bottom dropped out on the season, Plenty of improvements need to be made for a successful season come Autumn. Where do the Steelers need to better themselves the most to ensure that a championship window is open? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slide Rule#Autumn#American Football#Steelers Podcast#Btsc#Podcasts#Geeks#Dahn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLJanesville Gazette

Paul Zeise: Steelers will be better than their early projections

PITTSBURGH — The dust has settled from the NFL's free agency period and the draft, so now we have a pretty good idea how every team will look heading into their offseason programs. There may be a few more free-agent deals signed, but most of those moves will be for depth.
NFLsteelcityunderground.com

Who is the Steelers biggest threat in the AFC North?

Joe and Zach are on the attack in this double-stuffed episode of the Steel City Underground Podcast. Everyone, everywhere, is speculating how the Steelers 2021 season will play out. Some critics have them finishing in the basement, while a smaller minority believe they are the team to beat. How does...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why the Cleveland games are some of the Steelers most important

The Pittsburgh Steelers should be itching to beat the Cleveland Browns in 2021 more than they ever have before. It is an old saying within the Steelers community, that while Pittsburgh plays to win Lombardis, Cleveland plays to beat Pittsburgh. I must say, that does appear to hold true especially now, as I have seen virtually no Browns Super Bowl hype when compared to how much I have seen pointless trash talk being thrown towards the Steel City while it minds its own business.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers Media Relations Staff Nominated for PFWA Award

PITTSBURGH -- For the second year in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers media relations department has been nominated for the Pro Football Writers of America's Pete Rozelle Award. "Under director of communications Burt Lauten and his staff of Michael Bertsch, Angela Tegnelia and Alissa Cavaretta, the Steelers communications department continues to rank among the best in the business," the PFWA wrote.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

3 Steelers Entering Make-Or-Break Seasons

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' entire 2021 season relies on make-or-break circumstances. From Ben Roethlisberger's last dance to so many questions on offense and defense, nothing is guaranteed for the black and gold. These three players have even more on their plate, though. With free agency looming in the distance,...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers Drop in ESPN’s Offseason Power Rankings

ESPN released its latest offseason power rankings Tuesday, and the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped from their pre-free agency position. The Steelers clocked in at 15th, down four spot from where they ranked prior to free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft. Suffering significant financial limitations at the time, Pittsburgh did not...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Phil Mickelson IS the Pittsburgh Steelers

Doug Gottlieb compares Phil Mickelson to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He details his remarkable, record-setting win at the PGA Championship and draws some uncanny parallels between Lefty and one of the most successful franchises in NFL history. Tune in here to find out what he’s talking about!
NFLDerrick

Steelers arrive for OTAs

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Cam Heyward is over all of the virtual stuff. The videoconferencing while sitting in a car in his driveway. The solitary workouts. The nagging discomfort of feeling separated from his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates. All of it.
NFLFrankfort Times

What boycott? Majority of Steelers arrive on time for OTAs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cam Heyward is over all of the virtual stuff. The videoconferencing while sitting in a car in his driveway. The solitary workouts. The nagging discomfort of feeling separated from his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates. All of it.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Setting realistic expectations for the Steelers’ 2021 season

Everybody has an opinion on how the Steelers 2021 season is going to shake out. Optimistic fans feel that the team’s 2021 rookie class will be difference makers. The other side of the fan base feels that the collapse of last season is the beginning of the end. What are realistic expectations for the black and gold this season? That is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC co-editor Jeff Hartman for this, the LIVE mailbag and more on “Let’s Ride”.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The dangers of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 schedule

Fresh off the release of the 2021 NFL schedule, the Pittsburgh Steelers face a gauntlet of opponents and will have to overcome their greatest feats on the road. In the world of sports, it seems no matter the argument or conversation; a comparison has to be made. Whether they are well-supported or ill-advised, these comparisons expose someone’s fandom or hatred. When it comes to the NFL, we start from the draft and its prospects, literally projecting “who is [insert college player’s] NFL comparison” and move onto the annual schedule release, determining who has the most challenging schedule based on their upcoming opponent’s past-season record. For the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers, they are graciously rank first as having the toughest schedule in the league.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Remaining Positions of Need for the Pittsburgh Steelers

It was a rough off-season for Pittsburgh’s cornerback room. Mike Hilton left for the Cincinnati Bengals and Steven Nelson requested to be released. With the snap of a finger, two of their top three cornerbacks were gone from 2020. Cameron Sutton and Joe Haden form a solid pair of cornerbacks, but the depth has been destroyed this off-season. Justin Layne is probably the primary backup at both cornerback spots, and he did not show much promise in limited reps last season.
NFLchatsports.com

2021 Steelers Futures Report – ILB Tegray Scales

As we’ve done in previous years, we’re taking a look at those Pittsburgh Steelers under futures contracts for the 2021 offseason. The ones who spent most if not the entire year on the practice squad, and what we can expect from them during training camp (hopefully) into the regular season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Richard Sherman wants to join Steelers, but is it realistic?

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman has stated he’d be interested in potentially joining the Pittsburgh Steelers for next season. Here we are in May and former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman is still looking for a new place to call home. After suiting up for the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, could a move to Heinz Field be in the cards?
NFLchatsports.com

PFF 2020 Draft Regrade Exercise: Steelers Improve From B- To A

It’s all fine and dandy for outlets to post their instant draft grades. We live in a content business, and a lot of people happen to eat that kind of thing up—even if it’s hate-reading the absurdity of grading drafts minutes after the final pick is in. But it’s admirable...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns S Grant Delpit expects to be completely recovered from his torn Achilles in time for the start of the regular season. “I’m feeling great,” Delpit said via Aaron Wilson. “I’ll be 100 percent when the season comes around.”. Delpit is hopeful to make an impact next season after missing...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: What players will be a challenge for the Steelers in the AFC North?

The Pittsburgh Steelers play in, quite possibly, the best division from top to bottom in the National Football League. Which players in the AFC North will be a challenge for the Steelers? How do the Steelers prepare for those players? How did these teams get better from the 2021 NFL Draft? These are just some of the AFC North and Steelers questions that will be addressed in this week’s episode.