Steelers Podcast: Where do the Steelers need to improve most in 2021?

Fresh off the release of the 2021 NFL schedule, the Pittsburgh Steelers face a gauntlet of opponents and will have to overcome their greatest feats on the road. In the world of sports, it seems no matter the argument or conversation; a comparison has to be made. Whether they are well-supported or ill-advised, these comparisons expose someone’s fandom or hatred. When it comes to the NFL, we start from the draft and its prospects, literally projecting “who is [insert college player’s] NFL comparison” and move onto the annual schedule release, determining who has the most challenging schedule based on their upcoming opponent’s past-season record. For the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers, they are graciously rank first as having the toughest schedule in the league.