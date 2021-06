THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD. I put a lot of stock in Taylor Sheridan. His screenplays for Sicario (2015), Hell or High Water (2016) and Wind River (2017) — the last of which was his directorial debut — describe a reverence, healthy fear and morbid fascination with the New American West. His work encompasses the vastness of its setting, while simultaneously distilling the human transgressions happening there into taut, often disturbing survival dramas of the highest order. He has tapped into something at once exceedingly modern and deeply arcane — distinctly American, in other words — and rendered it as compelling, intelligent storytelling. I'm not alone in my fandom: Hollywood seems to be calling on Sheridan more and more. In this case, as a script doctor turned director and persuader of perhaps reluctant star Angelina Jolie. In another, he is co-credited as a writer on Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, which we'll get to momentarily.