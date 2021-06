Lily Collins was spotted in Paris filming Netflix's Emily in Paris season two, and her looks seem to be just as colorful as always. Even though she was not dressed for an eventful day at the office in this particular moment — but rather for an early-morning run, as her character is known to do — we're sure Emily proceeded to change into some of her signature mixed prints later on. To tackle her fitness routine, Emily, or more likely costume designer Patricia Field's wardrobe team, turned to PrettyLittleThing, the affordable brand that recently collaborated with Teyana Taylor and attracted Lizzo to one incredibly cool mesh set.