Enid, OK

Holidays on Ice downtown rink set to return in November

By Alexander Ewald
Posted by 
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vajJ_0aD7qhH500

Downtown Enid’s ice rink is coming back for a second round this fall after around 10,000 skaters reportedly took to the ice last winter.

Main Street Enid on Tuesday announced the return of its ice rink Holidays on Ice, set to open Nov. 19 and end Jan. 2, 2022, again in Stride Bank Center’s south parking lot.

This year, the rink will be open Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, but closed Christmas Day.

Main Street Enid Executive Director Natalie Beurlot said Holidays on Ice still is in the “super early stages” of planning, but will be larger in size and again include concessions provided by the event center and outdoor vendors around the skating area. This time will include more “Christmas activities,” according to Main Street’s organizers.

Anyone with at least a child’s shoe size 9 or bringing their own skates can come onto the rink, Beurlot said.

“We’re really growing to be a district that welcomes visitors,” she said. “You don’t have to travel elsewhere, but you can still have a fun time right here.”

The rink was closed Dec. 31, 2020, but Beurlot said that’ll change this year since Main Street staff and volunteers want to provide a New Year’s Eve party and ultimately a fireworks show.

About 10,000 people, including season ticket-holders, bought tickets to skate last time, Beurlot said.

“The community really showed us it as something we needed,” she said.

Season tickets and group events and parties can be ordered now through Stride Bank Center by calling (580) 616-7381.

With Williams Media Group as the rink’s sponsor, Main Street also is welcoming other sponsors for Holidays on Ice. Those interested in sponsoring can contact Beurlot at natalie@mainstreetenid.org or (580) 234-1052.

