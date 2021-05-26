newsbreak-logo
‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ Author Eric Carle Dead at 91

Cover picture for the articleEric Carle, the artist and author who created one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, is dead. The man behind “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” died Sunday, according to his family. Eric’s son, Rolf, told the New York Times the famous author died at his summer studio in Northampton, MA, as a result of kidney failure.

