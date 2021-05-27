Cancel
Douglas County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas, Franklin, Osage by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas; Franklin; Osage The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Franklin County in east central Kansas Southern Douglas County in east central Kansas Northeastern Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 553 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clinton Lake to near Pomona Lake, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Clinton, Lone Star and Clinton Lake around 600 AM CDT. Pomona and Pleasant Grove around 610 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Centropolis, Vinland, Ottawa, Rantoul and Wellsville. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osage The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Salt Creek near Lyndon affecting Osage County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Salt Creek near Lyndon. * Until this afternoon. * At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 0.8 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Minor low land flooding begins in farm field just west of the Highway 75 bridge.
Douglas County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Douglas; Franklin The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Douglas County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawrence, Ottawa, Baldwin City, Eudora, Wellsville, Centropolis, Pomona, Lecompton, Clinton, Richmond, Williamsburg, Lone Star, Princeton, Lane, Rantoul, Pleasant Grove, Globe, Vinland and Clinton Lake. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Osage County in east central Kansas Shawnee County in east central Kansas Eastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 906 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, Osage City, Carbondale, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Lyndon, Burlingame, Scranton, Maple Hill, Quenemo, Melvern, McFarland and Harveyville. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Coffey County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Coffey, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coffey; Franklin The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Flood Warning for Northern Anderson County in east central Kansas Northern Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 1245 PM CDT Monday. * At 643 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding from thunderstorms that occurred Sunday in the warned area. Several roadways remain flooded. Some locations that may experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Osage City, Carbondale, Wellsville, Overbrook, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Burlingame, Americus, Pomona, Scranton, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford and Greeley.
Coffey County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffey, Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coffey; Lyon; Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN OSAGE...NORTHWESTERN COFFEY AND EAST CENTRAL LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 324 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Lebo, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Osage City, Lebo, Neosho Rapids, Reading, Olivet, Beto Junction and Melvern Lake. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 139 and 157.
Anderson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Franklin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 620 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Princeton, moving northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ottawa, Richmond, Princeton, Lane and Rantoul. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 178 and 194.
Douglas County, KSLJWORLD

Rain, scattered thunderstorms expected Friday through Monday

Douglas County is expected to have numerous rainy days ahead, according to the National Weather Service. Douglas County will likely see a slow progression of rainfall through Monday, Brandon Drake, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Topeka, told the Journal-World. He said Douglas County might expect between 2 and 3 inches of rain from Friday through Monday.
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osage, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage; Wabaunsee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SHAWNEE...SOUTHEASTERN WABAUNSEE AND NORTHERN OSAGE COUNTIES At 1100 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles north of Topeka to 4 miles southwest of Harveyville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, Harveyville, Willard, Pauline, Keene and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 342 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 156 and 188. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Douglas County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas; Jackson; Jefferson; Osage; Shawnee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR JEFFERSON...SHAWNEE...DOUGLAS NORTHEASTERN OSAGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 355 AM CDT, Doppler Radar was tracking strong easterly winds from dissipating showers that could gust up to 50 mph. It is possible you may hear no thunder and have little to no rain with these strong winds. Locations impacted include Topeka, Lawrence, Baldwin City, Carbondale, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Tecumseh, Eudora, Richland, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Scranton, Hoyt, Ozawkie and Nortonville. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 351 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 165 and 205.