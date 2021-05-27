Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas, Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Osage County in east central Kansas Shawnee County in east central Kansas Eastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 906 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, Osage City, Carbondale, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Lyndon, Burlingame, Scranton, Maple Hill, Quenemo, Melvern, McFarland and Harveyville. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.