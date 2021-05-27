Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas, Franklin, Osage by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 05:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas; Franklin; Osage The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Franklin County in east central Kansas Southern Douglas County in east central Kansas Northeastern Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 553 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clinton Lake to near Pomona Lake, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Clinton, Lone Star and Clinton Lake around 600 AM CDT. Pomona and Pleasant Grove around 610 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Centropolis, Vinland, Ottawa, Rantoul and Wellsville. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov