GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – No charges are expected following the discovery of a dead bear alongside a roadway near Grand Haven late on Tuesday (May 4, 2021) night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Mike VanDenBosch, the call just before 11:30 PM came from Mercury Drive just west of 144th Avenue, near the Odawa/Battle Boat Launch. “The caller in this incident reported a bear lying near the edge of the roadway and believed it may have been struck by a vehicle that was no longer in the area,” VanDenBosch said in a department statement. “Deputies … confirmed that the bear was deceased and appeared to have a head injury. They they issued a DNR kill tag permit to a second, uninvolved motorist, who took possession of the bear.”