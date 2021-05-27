Tellers ties school record in Tolland girls lacrosse win

Mara Tellers and Emma Prattson have seemingly taken turns as the top scoring threats with the Tolland High girls lacrosse team during their senior seasons.

But as Tolland prepares for state tournament play, the duo will have a record to share.

Tellers scored nine goals Wednesday to match Prattson’s school single-game record set a month ago as Tolland rolled past visiting Wethersfield 16-5 in a CCC interdivisional game.

“Mara had a real good game, good on the draws, and her teammates set up good opportunities for her,” Tolland coach Kate Tellers, Mara’s mother, said. “She just took what was given to her much like Emma did when she had her nine goals.

“It was a good game for her and the team.”

Mara Tellers, who will be a goalie next spring when she moves on to Division I Liberty University, tied Prattson’s mark that the Westfield State-bound senior set at Somers on April 29.

Tellers added three assists while Prattson finished with four goals and three assists. Allie Cyr, Avery Greene, and Kaia Joffray contributed a goal each. Goalie Emma Glyman made 14 saves in the Tolland net.

Tolland, which clinched the CCC Central title with Tuesday’s win over Windsor, completed the regular season at 13-3 and moved into the No. 4 seed for the Class S state tournament, which starts Friday. Tolland will host a first-round game on Tuesday and, if it advances, a quarterfinal game on June 4.

“We won our first conference title yesterday at Windsor so that meant a lot to the players,” coach Tellers said. “Today’s win means, if we’re lucky enough to get by our first game, that we won’t have to travel for that second game.

“We were excited for the season to see what they could do and it could not have gone much better. We’re looking forward to seeing what will happen next,”

ELLINGTON 13, BRISTOL CENTRAL 1. In Bristol, Taylor Murphy scored four goals as the Knights cruised to a CCC Central victory.

The Knights clinched the division title with the victory.

Anna Bocchino contributed three goals and Kaitlyn Boone produced two for the Knights (15-1). Megan Johndrow, Katie Hurlburt, Maddie Duskocy, and Kelsey Harnois added one goal apiece. Abbie Tishon and Katie Murphy were defensive standouts. Goalie Ali Kozik made eight saves.

Sydney Kowilczic scored the lone goal for the Rams (8-4).

Ellington will host a Class S tournament first round game on Tuesday.

Boys

SOMERS 18, SUFFIELD 0. In Somers, Cooper Barrett scored six goals — giving him 52 on the year — as the Spartans closed the regular season with a CCC interdivisional victory.

Brian McGowan and Nolan Soule-Rondeau netted hat tricks for Somers while Gavin Rausa chipped in two goals.

Jack Brunt, Jacob Grondin, Tait Gaudet, and Laz Vasiliadis added a goal each. Goalies Tyler Watt and Tyler Poulin combined on the shutout with four saves.

Somers (9-7) is expected to play a Class S tournament first-round road game on June 2.

Suffield completes its season with a 4-11 mark.